It sure sounds like Craig Breslow whiffed on yet another Boston pitching target
The Boston Red Sox seem to be implementing a full-scale change of strategy in the front office. After shying away from expensive contracts for years, Boston is suddenly desperate for star power — and willing to spend accordingly in the free agent marketplace.
We know Boston is a finalist, maybe even a strong finalist, for Juan Soto. But, more than that, the Red Sox are expected to add talent on the pitching staff. Boston will get Lucas Giolito back next season, but there's a ton of room to improve Alex Cora's starting rotation. There has even been reporting that Boston wants two of the three biggest pitching names in free agency — Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried.
That was never especially likely. Snell has already inked a hefty deal in LA. Odds are Boston won't land both Burnes and Fried, who have several aggressive suitors around the league. Hell, there's a good chance the Red Sox don't get any of them. With other top-line starters flying off the board at astronomical prices, Boston is going to run out of options sooner than later. Craig Breslow and the front office need to push hard and, more importantly, they need to be willing to pivot.
One underrated Red Sox target, per FanSided's Robert Murray, was Shane Bieber. He's now off the board after inking a one-year, $10 million contract with the incumbent Cleveland Guardians. That contract includes a $16 million player option for 2026.
Red Sox missed out on Shane Bieber as free agency market dries up
Bieber made two starts last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He's expected back midway through the 2025 campaign and he should have a profound impact on a very good Guardians rotation. He would've added a real air of credibility to the Red Sox pitching staff, having completed the pitching triple crown during the COVID-shortened 2020 season en route to an AL Cy Young award.
This has to sting for Boston fans, especially after Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed that Bieber turned down better offers to stay in Cleveland. That is an admirable commitment to a small-market contender, but it's easy to wonder if Boston put forth one of those "better offers." The Red Sox are clearly being aggressive, at least by their standards, but aggression means nothing if players don't actually put ink on the dotted line.
There is still plenty of time for Boston to reshape its rotation. Burnes and Fried are both out there, with Fried in particular feeling like a perfect fit. The Red Sox can also get creative. We've already seen the Mets vow to transform former Yankees closer Clay Holmes into a starter. Jeff Hoffman has received similar reliever-to-starter buzz and profiles as a more affordable pivot, should Boston continue to strike out on the free-agent heavyweights.
Breslow deserves credit for this shift in approach from the Red Sox front office. Boston deserves an aggressive spender and a competitive team. There's no excuse for Fenway to harbor a mediocre baseball team. That said, Breslow needs to land the plane here eventually. All this talk means nothing unless the Red Sox can actually court a star.