MLB Rumors: Tarik Skubal extension reality, Cubs bullpen backup plans, Jays not done
text
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
MLB Rumors: Tarik Skubal pours cold water on Tigers' extension hopes
Tigers fans still have dreams of an Alex Bregman signing dancing through their heads, but with the two sides reportedly at a standstill, the team's attention has turned back toward the other major item on the offseason to-do list: laying the groundwork for an extension for star left-hander Tarik Skubal.
Skubal is under team control for just two more seasons, and you better believe he was paying close attention to the deals signed by aces like Max Fried and Corbin Burnes this winter. Combine that with the fact that he's a Scott Boras client, and you have the perfect formula for a free agency extravaganza, with some rumors suggesting that the lefty has his sights set on becoming baseball's first $400 million pitcher.
That might be a bit extreme, but the fact remains that Detroit will have to go above and beyond if it wants any shot of convincing Skubal to forgo testing the market. And from the sound of it, the two sides don't appear to be particularly close.
“I’ll keep that pretty private,” Skubal told the AP over the weekend. “But I love playing in Detroit and I’m excited to get down to spring training.”
Ouch. Granted, there's still plenty of time for Skubal and the Tigers to get a deal done. But given Boras' track record in getting his clients to free agency — and Scott Harris' reticence to hand out big deals so far in his tenure — this sort of non-response sure seems to suggest that the clock is already ticking on the lefty's time in Detroit.
MLB Rumors: Cubs casting wide bullpen net after missing out on Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates
Having added Kyle Tucker to an already crowded outfield and cleared the way for top prospect Matt Shaw to lock down the third base job, the Chicago Cubs have reason to feel pretty good about their lineup entering 2025. The bullpen, however, is another matter entirely. Chicago's was a real liability last season, and after losing out to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sweepstakes for both Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, it remains unclear how the team plans on addressing it this winter.
The good news is that the relief market hasn't fully cranked up yet, and plenty of options still remain. "The group under consideration this winter ... has included Kenley Jansen, David Robertson, Ryan Pressly, Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek and Brooks Raley," report The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney, adding that the team's list of potential targets "easily reaches double digits".
Of course, Chicago is hardly the only postseason hopeful in need of relief help right now, and the market could thin in a hurry. And the list above does contain some real red flags, from age (Jansen and Robertson) to inconsistency (Pressly, Maton) to injury (Raley, who's currently recovering from Tommy John surgery). Scott would've been a huge get for this team, and how Hoyer handles the next couple of weeks could go a long way to determining the Cubs' ceiling in 2025.
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays still have plenty of money to spend after Anthony Santander signing
The Toronto Blue Jays finally found some momentum in free agency, following up the Jeff Hoffman signing by landing Anthony Santander on a five-year, $90 million deal over the weekend. Santander isn't Juan Soto, but he is a switch-hitter with legitimate 30-homer pop who can play a corner outfield spot, all major needs for this lineup. And Ross Atkins could be far from done, with Toronto's GM telling MLB.com's Keegan Matheson that his front office is working "around the clock" and has the financial flexibility to keep adding impact talent.
Just how much flexibility is something of an open question. The Jays' luxury tax number currently sits at $263 million, $2 million above the second threshold. Will Toronto try to duck back under that number before the season starts? Is it willing to spend into the third threshold, which starts at $281 million? They could use another starter behind Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt, and third base and DH are both areas in need of addressing. We've seen Toronto flirt with spending some serious money for the right player; ahead of a must-win season, we'll see just how far they'll be willing to go.