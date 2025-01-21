Sure sounds like Scott Boras is using one MLB team as leverage for Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman, the top position player left in free agency, is gearing up to sign a deal as spring training is fast approaching.
The Tigers are still pursuing Bregman, but discussions have hit a roadblock as spring training nears. With camp just weeks away, the team is searching for a right-handed hitting third baseman to strengthen their lineup. Detroit has the payroll flexibility to make a major addition, which could significantly impact their roster for the upcoming season.
The 31-year-old has caught the attention of the Tigers, Red Sox, and Blue Jays after turning down a six-year, $156 million offer to stay with his current team, the Houston Astros. It’s unclear what other teams are making a stronger push for Bregman, but he is exploring his options as he seeks a $200 million deal.
Alex Bregman’s long-term deal delayed as teams limit spending
The Tigers are unwilling to meet Bregman’s $200 million request, and he is not interested in a short-term deal. Despite mutual interest, these conflicting demands have prevented any significant progress.
Scott Boras, representing Bregman, told Bob Nightengale of USA Today that his client is focused on securing a long-term contract, noting considerable interest from multiple teams to facilitate that outcome.
“Bregman’s a championship player; teams know it,” Boras said to Nightengale. “It’s really a matter of his decision-making and theirs, about how you can close up that gap. There’s substantial interest (in long-term) deals.”
Boras believes Bregman’s slow market is due to fewer teams willing to commit significant financial resources. For the second year, many teams are cutting payroll or holding back on big-budget moves, primarily because of uncertainty surrounding their television broadcast agreements.
Tigers weighing risks and rewards in pursuit of Alex Bregman
Some teams have been more active in free agency this offseason than last year, but for many others, their owners' budget priorities are limiting their ability to make significant moves or sign big-name players. Several teams, such as the Padres, Twins, and Marlins, have not pursued fully guaranteed major league contracts for free agents this offseason, potentially reflecting a more cautious approach or different strategic priorities. In contrast, teams like Atlanta and Milwaukee have opted for deals with minor league options, allowing them to add depth while minimizing financial commitment and risk.
The Tigers must decide whether to take the leap or follow other teams’ moves in their pursuit of Bregman. It seems they are holding off right now, waiting for another team to set the pace before they enter the conversation.
The most favorable scenario for the Tigers would see Bregman not attracting any other long-term offers, leaving Detroit with a clear path to secure him. In this case, they would have the upper hand, allowing them to negotiate a deal without immediate competition. However, there are potential risks. If Bregman decides to sign with another team without allowing the Tigers to make a counteroffer, Detroit could miss out entirely, losing control of the situation. Alternatively, if Bregman opts for a short-term deal with opt-out clauses, the Tigers could face increased competition, as other teams would be more inclined to enter the bidding.
The Tigers’ decision to wait for the market to unfold may work in their favor or hurt their chances of landing Bregman.