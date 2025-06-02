MLB trade buzz: Jarren Duran’s name gaining steam ahead of deadline

With the calendar now flipped to June, the MLB trade deadline is fewer than two months away. With that in mind, teams like the Boston Red Sox need to figure out which direction they want to go in once the deadline arrives. The Red Sox entered the season expecting to be buyers, but things have gone so south to the point where Jarren Duran's name is now appearing in trade rumors.

This is the last thing Red Sox fans would've expected entering the year. Not only did the Red Sox expect to be heavy buyers by July's deadline, but Duran had seemingly established himself as a core piece for Boston last season.

Well, with the Red Sox underperforming, Duran's name has appeared in trade rumors, based on FanSided's Robert Murray's latest update.

"Last year, Duran drew interest from the San Diego Padres and other teams, sources say. This year, the Padres remain interested in Duran, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic... The case for moving Duran is obvious: they’d be selling high on Duran while also opening a spot in the outfield for baseball’s top prospect Roman Anthony, who should already be in the majors," Murray wrote.

Red Sox have a chance to kill two birds with one stone by trading Jarren Duran

Murray notes why the Red Sox would be receptive to potentially moving Duran - it'd open a clear lane for MLB's top prospect, Roman Anthony, to come up from Triple-A and play every day. Anthony has a .922 OPS at Triple-A Worcester this season, and as Murray said, should already be in the majors.

Duran being under control through the 2028 campaign means the Red Sox should, in theory, receive an absurd package in return. He's only 28 years old, and while he's had a bit of a down year this season, was one of MLB's most valuable outfielders in 2024.

The Red Sox have a unique opportunity to trade an All-Star to open up room for a younger star, and receive a ton of value for the player they're trading. If executed well, this can prove to be a smart move for the Red Sox to make. It still feels like the Red Sox should prioritize holding onto Duran, though.

Red Sox would be making a mistake trading Jarren Duran

I see the argument for trading him. This would open a clear spot for Anthony, and the Red Sox should get a ton back. Still, it's really hard to justify trading a 28-year-old All-Star with multiple years of control, barring a truly insane return.

He hasn't been at his best this season, but the Red Sox know how good Duran, at his best, is. He's a speed demon with underrated power who can impact the game in many different ways. He finished eighth in the AL MVP balloting last season. Players with that kind of upside don't grow on trees. Again, it's really hard to justify trading this kind of player.

The Red Sox would presumably only be entertaining this to make room for Anthony. I'd argue they should be able to have Anthony on their active roster alongside Duran. Sure, neither Duran nor Anthony is Ceddanne Rafaela in center field, but Rafaela also has a .644 OPS this season and a .660 OPS in his career. Is his bat worth handing the everyday center field duties to when the Red Sox can simply run three All-Star-caliber players in their outfield regularly in Anthony, Duran, and Wilyer Abreu?

Duran won't win a Gold Glove in center field, but he was worth 6 OAA (outs above average) and 17 DRS (defensive runs saved) in 108 center field appearances last season. Is that not more than good enough to justify using him at the position every day? Sure, they might not be as good defensively as they'd be with Rafaela, but the offensive difference should be night and day. The Red Sox can make room for Anthony with Duran if they really wanted to.

If the Red Sox can get a truly insane haul from the Padres or another team, sure, trade Duran. If not, it's really hard to argue that the Red Sox should trade him away when they can make room at the MLB level for Anthony, regardless.