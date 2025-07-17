3 Cubs' prospects who should be untouchable at MLB trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs have to make a big splash at the MLB trade deadline, but the market is not playing out in their favor. Thanks to a weak American League, several subpar teams are still hanging around in the playoff mix and are thus less likely to sell off major pieces at the end of July. Starting pitching is always at the top of any World Series contender's wishlist, and that remains the No. 1 priority for the Cubs after losing Justin Steele to injury. Yet, aces aren't readily available this summer, which should take a handful of Cubs' prospects to the untouchable category in trade negotiations.

The Atlanta Braves aren't trading Chris Sale, who won't be back from the IL until at least mid-August. Sandy Alcantara has been brutal for most of the 2025 season, and there's no rental worth the price of any of the top Cubs' prospects. Unless teams like the Kansas City Royals or Minnesota Twins make their controllable aces available during the next couple of weeks, then the Cubs should shy away from dealing the following prospects at this year's MLB trade deadline.

3. SP Jaxon Wiggins

Righty Jaxon Wiggins was recently added to MLB Pipeline's top-100 prospects list, the fifth prospect in the Cubs' farm system to do so. The 23-year-old was also selected to the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game, but was ultimately removed from the roster as the Cubs are closely monitoring the pitcher's work load this year.

Wiggins was taken in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Arkansas, and after his pro debut last season the right-hander has broken out as a top arm in Chicago's system. He was promoted to Double-A in the middle of May after dominating with the South Bend Cubs and is now trending as the next big pitching prospect under Dan Kantrovitz, the organization's VP of scouting.

So far in 2025, Wiggins has a 2.09 ERA in 60.1 innings with a 30.6 K% rate in 12 starts. The right-hander has held hitters to a .156 batting average and has a 0.99 WHIP with two plus pitches and a changeup that could be the difference-maker in the Majors.

Given his age, talent and proximity to the big leagues, it would be ideal if the Cubs could hang on to Wiggins through this year's trade deadline. Plus, there's a decent chance that he could raise his value during the next two months and net the Cubs a bigger return if they plan to trade him in the offseason compared to his current perceived value. Wiggins has tossed 120 total innings in the Minors since the start of 2024.

2. INF Jefferson Rojas

Jefferson Rojas has emerged as a top prospect for the Cubs after he struggled in 2024. He's one of 37 players who are 20 years old or younger in High-A, and he leads all shortstops at his age with a 137 wRC+ at the All-Star break.

Rojas is slashing .278/.379/.492 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI in 67 games so far in 2025. The right-handed hitter has scored 50 times and is 14-for-17 in stolen base attempts, while looking solid defensively at shortstop. He's shown a good eye at the plate with a 12.7 BB% and he's managed to keep his strikeouts in check this year (15.7 K% in 299 plate appearances).

The infielder can stick at shortstop, but may ultimately be better suited at second base. If Rojas continues to tap into his power at the lower levels in the Minors, then he'll continue to improve his ceiling as a future Major Leaguer.

1. OF Owen Caissie

If the Cubs are able to trade for a top-of-the-rotation pitcher, then by all means include Owen Caissie to get a deal done. Yet, seeing as though there aren't as many of those guys on the trade block right now, Chicago should hold on to Caissie through the summer, especially with Kyle Tucker's free agency pending.

Caissie is in his second year at Triple-A and he's currently on the hottest streak of his Minor League career. The lefty-hitting outfielder is slashing .278/.386/.575 with a 143 wRC+ in 73 games for the Iowa Cubs (and a 1.203 OPS since June 1). Caissie has a slash line of .339/.450/.752 with 12 home runs over his last 131 plate appearances, downright eye-popping numbers.

The 22-year-old would probably be a Major Leaguer by now if he was in a different organization. However, the Cubs began the 2025 season with a loaded outfield after acquiring Tucker. Looking ahead, though, the Cubs could obviously lose Tucker after this season, while Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki are set to become free agent following 2026. Keeping Caissie could end up benefiting the Cubs in the long term.

Caissie has been in trade rumors since last offseason, but he may very well be playing himself into being untouchable at this year's trade deadline.