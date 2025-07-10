3 Orioles as good as gone in pending fire sale and where they'll be traded

The Baltimore Orioles traded relief pitcher Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday morning. Other than taking part in a rare inter-division trade, Orioles executive Mike Elias all but confirmed a fire sale is coming. The Orioles are not good enough as presently constructed, though they do have a promising young core. That means trading spare parts – particularly those on expiring contracts – for assets to build around that core.

The Orioles tried firing their manager, and though there have been some moments of triumph since the day Brandon Hyde was let go, the same issues persist. Namely, the O's don't have enough starting pitching to make a serious playoff run. That is ultimately on the front office.

Charlie Morton, RHP

Charlie Morton got off to a dreadful start with the Orioles, but ultimately has turned his season around enough to be considered a trade asset. As of this writing, Morton has a 5.47 ERA – not all that impressive – but has faired much better in his last few starts. Mike Elias would be wise to trade Morton while his value is highest, unless the team is confident he will continue to trend in the right direction.

An obvious trade destination for Morton would be the Atlanta Braves, if they were contending. However, the Braves season has gone off the rails, ironically enough, due to their lack of starting pitching. Players like Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach are all out long term. Because of this, a better option for Morton could be the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs will take bigger swings than Morton, don't get me wrong, but their rotation woes will not be solved by one starter. Morton is a back-end pitcher at this point in his career, and the Cubs could certainly use him in their quest to make the postseason. In adding a player like Morton – and more, ideally – Jed Hoyer can prove to Kyle Tucker that Chicago is where he should sign a long-term deal this winter.

Cedric Mullins, OF

Cedric Mullins trade value is at an all-time low, but there will certainly be suitors lining up for his services at the trade deadline if only because they need outfield depth. Mullins has been a disappointment for the Orioles this season at the dish – his OPS is just .710, while he has a batting average barely above the Mendoza line – and dealing him elsewhere could open the door for more potent bats in the Baltimore farm system.

There are plenty of potential fits for Mullins, but the one that makes the most sense is the Philadelphia Phillies. Mullins can play either of the corners, and perhaps even serve as reinforcements in center field, which the Phillies are currently lacking. Mullins power numbers are trending up this season, and should play well at Citizens Bank Park.

With the Phillies looking for permanent solutions in center – Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas won't cut it – and a possible long-term option in place of Nick Castellanos, adding a player of Mullins stature at a cheaper price tag makes more sense than swinging for the fences in a trade for Luis Robert Jr.

Ryan O'Hearn, 1B

Ryan O'Hearn has come out of nowhere to have a productive season with the Orioles. He is a veteran on an expiring contract who could bring back a decent return for Elias and the front office. With the O's hoping to win in the not-so-distant future around their young core, trading O'Hearn for MLB-ready starting pitching makes the most sense, if they can swing it. So far this season, O'Hearn has an .840 OPS and has played decent defense at first base.

While the Milwaukee Brewers did just add Andrew Vaughn, should he falter O'Hearn would be a valuable addition for a team looking to make a serious playoff push. At worst, O'Hearn doubles as a right fielder and can play some DH in a lineup that could use some pop.

Whether the Brewers trade for O'Hearn ultimately falls on Matt Arnold, and if he'd be willing to deal an MLB-ready starting pitcher to Baltimore. Rhys Hoskins is expected to be out until mid-to-late August. With that in mind, just how comfortable is Milwaukee sticking with Vaughn at first? That'll determine if they're willing to take a swing on a more proven option like O'Hearn.