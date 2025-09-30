3 recent top MLB prospects who could unexpectedly decide the World Series

The 2025 postseason is officially upon us and there is no shortage of storylines in the playoffs this year. There are multiple opening round match-ups between hated division rivals including the Yankees-Red Sox series, some familiar faces taking part yet again along with some new ones, and there is no clear favorite whatsoever. One factor that could determine how the postseason ends up going is the play of some up-and-coming stars that are getting a chance to ascend on the biggest stage in the sport.

Here are some MLB prospects that could be X-factors during the 2025 postseason

Guessing exactly which players could break out in the playoffs is a bit of a fool's errand. Yes, baseball history has had some guys like Reggie Jackson and Mariano Rivera who were famously awesome in October, but there are a number of players that showed out in the postseason who nobody expected to play the role of hero.

Trey Yesavage - Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage was only recently called up to the big leagues at all, but he is the type of arm that could break out under the lights of the postseason. Toronto has high expectations having won the AL East and securing home field advantage throughout the AL side of the playoff bracket. However, if the Blue Jays make a real run this season for a change, it will likely be because Yesavage played a big role in neutralizing opposing lineups. There is a chance that he isn't ready for this level of a competition yet as well, but we're betting he shows what he is capable of this October.

Connelly Early - Red Sox

Boston is really going through it leading up to the playoffs this year. They are going to be without Roman Anthony for the foreseeable future and now word just came out that Lucas Giolito is hurt. Still, the Red Sox have a chance to take down the Yankees in the first round, but it may require Connelly Early to not play like a rookie. Early has been tremendous in his first four starts with the Red Sox and has been one of the more pleasant surprises coming out of the minor leagues this season. If it comes down to it and Early is on the mound in a season-deciding game, he will have as good a chance as any prospect of putting his stamp on a potential World Series run.

Sal Stewart - Reds

If we are honest with ourselves, the Reds are going to need a lot to go right to advance in the postseason as they might be the worst team on paper in the field. Their starting rotation should keep games reasonably close and Elly De La Cruz is capable of taking a series over, but Cincinnati simply has to have the recently recalled Sal Stewart be a consistent source of offense if they want to have any chance of beating the Dodgers. Stewart showed in the minor leagues that he can be a guy that makes an offense go, but actually doing so against the league's boogeyman is a different matter entirely.

