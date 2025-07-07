4 dream trades Red Sox can't be afraid to make at the deadline: Bregman be damned

The Boston Red Sox came into this season with huge goals. They had brought in talent like Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman while also reportedly offering Juan Soto a deal worth north of $650 million. All of these moves (and attempted moves) showed that Boston's front office was, at long last, committed to winning right now.

But then things with Rafael Devers began to go south, and the team struggled on the field as well. This resulted in Devers being sent to the San Francisco Giants in a deal that sent the Red Sox a couple of decent prospects in return but not much else. A trade like that, paired with all the injuries that Boston has suffered this year, would cripple any team.

Boston doesn't look like the contender it appeared to be just a few months ago. Instead, the rumors are swirling that this team could continue selling, even potentially dealing away Bregman despite just signing him a few months ago.

At the end of the day, the Red Sox have to look at the bigger picture. If selling is best for the team, that's what they're going to do. At this point, that's the way it seems they're leaning, so which trades could fit the team going forward?

1. An Aroldis Chapman trade that makes perfect sense

One of the more obvious trade candidates on the Red Sox roster is Aroldis Chapman. If Boston is going to sell, it'll likely begin with its expiring contracts. Chapman was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason and has been tremendous with Boston this year, but his future likely lies elsewhere in 2026 and beyond.

In 39 appearances, the lefty holds a 1.25 ERA, 1.9 WAR, 1.70 FIP and a 334 ERA+. He's striking batters out at a tremendous rate, like always, while also limiting walks and hard contact. The 37-year-old flamethrower looks to be at his best this season, which makes him the perfect trade target for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies need help in the bullpen after they lost a few pieces in free agency in the offseason while also losing their closer, Jose Alvarado, for 80 games and the postseason due to a failed drug test.

Chapman would be the ideal fit for the Phillies, much like Carlos Estévez was last year. The Red Sox could target some top prospects from Philadelphia's farm system, potentially somebody like Devin Saltiban or Bryan Rincon.

2. Trading Connor Wong within the AL East could work

USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently reported that the Toronto Blue Jays would be looking for a catcher at the trade deadline.

"The Toronto Blue Jays, who have won the AL East just once since 1993, have the entire country of Canada in a frenzy after finishing off a four-game sweep of the Yankees for the first time in franchise history, and moving into first place," Nightengale wrote. "Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins also boldly stated that the Blue Jays will be ultra-aggressive at the trade deadline, seeking a starter and a catcher."

While trades within the division are rare, the Red Sox could look to take advantage of the Blue Jays' aggressiveness by offering them Connor Wong. Wong, 29, has struggled tremendously this season and could benefit from a change of scenery. The Red Sox have Carlos Narvaez emerging as one of the better young catchers in the game, which makes Wong expendable.

Since Wong would come with some team control on his contract, the Red Sox could target a prospect return centered around somebody like Jake Bloss. After all, it was just last year that Wong was authoring a perfectly respectable season both at and behind the plate.

3. Alex Bregman to the Tigers is the perfect fit

The biggest name the Red Sox could look to trade is Bregman. This idea doesn't make sense on the surface because Boston just signed him to a huge deal, and just traded Devers away because of the drama caused by signing the former Houston Astros infielder. But Bregman's contract comes with an opt-out this offseason, one he'll almost certainly exercise. That means the Red Sox would need to re-sign him in the offseason.

They could look to trade him away for a haul before bringing him back this winter, getting the best of both worlds. That would obviously be a big risk, and if they're going to take it, the team is going to need to land a huge haul in return. A trade with the Detroit Tigers would make perfect sense.

Reuniting Bregman with manager A.J. Hinch would be a solid fit already. Pair that with the fact that Detroit is one of the best teams in baseball right now and lacking a third baseman, and then the fit becomes even clearer.

As for the return, the Red Sox could hunt somebody like Jackson Jobe (unlikely) or Thayron Liranzo as the headliner. Detroit has a loaded farm system to trade from, so a deal has the chance to come to fruition.

4. A Dodgers reunion is what Walker Buehler needs

Walker Buehler might not generate much interest because he's struggling again this year, but the Red Sox should still look to deal him away.

The one team that might be willing to take the bait is the Los Angeles Dodgers. Buehler spent his entire career with the Dodgers before being let go in free agency. With him being on an expiring contract, he's a trade chip for Boston. And with the Dodgers battling so many injuries, they could look to reunite with an old friend to boost their rotation.

In a dream world for the Red Sox, they would be able to snag young righty Bobby Miller from the Dodgers. But a one-for-one deal wouldn't work; if the Red Sox are willing to part ways with a prospect alongside Buehler, there's a chance they could steal Miller from the Dodgers.

While Miller has struggled tremendously, he's still quite young and promising. A change of scenery with the Red Sox could be exactly what he needs.