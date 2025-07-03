While most of the focus during All-Star week is on the MLB All-Star Game, and understandably so, the Futures Game is one worth keeping tabs on. That game is an opportunity for the league to showcase some of the sport's best prospects.

Many of the prospects chosen to participate, while highly ranked by evaluators, are only in Single-A or Double-A, making it unlikely that they'll debut this season. As for some others, though, they're both very promising and are on the verge of earning their first call-ups to the Show.

These five in particular stick out.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

5) Hayden Harris, Atlanta Braves

The first to make this list might be a strange pick, since Hayden Harris is only the Atlanta Braves' No. 29 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. But with how he's pitched this season, he deserves to be in the Futures Game and should be on the verge of making his MLB debut.

Harris began this season pitching for Double-A Columbus and allowed just two runs on 11 hits in 22.2 innings pitched while striking out a whopping 37 batters. His performance led Atlanta to promote him to Triple-A in mid-June, and all he's done at that level is throw seven scoreless innings across six appearances.

Harris has walked six batters in his seven Triple-A innings, which is far from ideal, but he displayed strong command at Double-A prior to his promotion. If he can limit the walks a bit better, it would not be surprising to see the Braves promote him sometime soon, especially given their need for bullpen help.

4) Carson Whisenhunt, San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have one of the best pitching staffs in the Majors, but after a strong start to his season, Hayden Birdsong has struggled lately. He's failed to complete five innings in any of his last three starts, pitching to a 10.22 ERA in those outings. While he deserves a bit of a longer leash, given the start he got off to, the Giants having Carson Whisenhunt looming in Triple-A gives them an excuse to give their rotation a new look.

Whisenhunt, San Francisco's top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has been in Triple-A all season long and has pitched pretty well. His 4.55 ERA in 16 starts might not light up the screen, but it's important to note that the Pacific Coast League is extremely hitter-friendly. He's pitched well given that fact.

If Birdsong continues to struggle, Whisenhunt could easily be the pitcher the Giants call on with both Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks now in Boston.

3) C.J. Kayfus, Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians rank 27th in the Majors in runs scored and 28th in OPS. It feels as if the lineup beyond Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan and Kyle Manzardo is full of subpar hitters. Well, the Guardians happen to have a high-end prospect having an outstanding year in C.J. Kayfus.

Kayfus began the campaign in Double-A and posted a 1.066 OPS, leading the team to promote him to Triple-A Columbus. All he's done at that level is slash .315/.411/.567 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI in 51 games. Yes, he's struck out a lot, and he has limited experience in the outfield, but he flat-out rakes.

Ultimately, the Guardians are in such need of an offensive spark to the point where they have to see what Kayfus can do in the Majors. It's clear he can hit Triple-A pitching; the Guardians need to see if he can hit big-league pitching. That should happen sooner rather than later.

2) Harry Ford, Seattle Mariners

Harry Ford is in the unfortunate position of being a top catching prospect in a Seattle Mariners organization that has the best catcher in baseball, Cal Raleigh, on their team and locked in long-term. Ford hasn't played a single game at a position that isn't catcher or DH this season, so his fit in Seattle isn't ideal, but at this point, the Mariners should promote him anyway.

Ford is slashing .308/.422/.464 with eight home runs and 43 RBI in 62 games for Triple-A Tacoma this season. Ultimately, a 62-game sample size is large enough to suggest that he has all but proven all he can hit at Triple-A and the Mariners should look to give him a call to the Majors.

This would mean he'd be on the bench a decent amount, but it's not as if Jorge Polanco has hit well enough in a while to be guaranteed regular DH at-bats for much longer. The Mariners can use one of their catchers at the DH position most nights, and this would help keep Raleigh fresher down the stretch as well.

The Mariners could also look to trade Ford for a better-fitting player on their roster right now at the trade deadline, giving him a chance to make it to the Majors elsewhere. Whether it's in Seattle or for another franchise, it'd be surprising if Ford wasn't in the Show sometime this season, given how well he's played at Triple-A.

1) Andrew Painter, Philadelphia Phillies

This last one is a no-brainer. Andrew Painter has been an exciting prospect ever since his professional career began back in 2021. Tommy John surgery in 2023 forced him to miss substantial time, but he's made 13 starts this season and should be close to his MLB debut at this point.

Four of those starts came in Single-A, but his last nine outings have been in Triple-A and he's only gotten better as the season has progressed. After combining to allow 10 runs in nine innings to start June, Painter has allowed four runs in 14.1 innings over his past three starts.

Obviously, the Philadelphia Phillies have arguably the best rotation in the game, but with Aaron Nola hurt and Mick Abel trending in the wrong direction, it wouldn't be shocking to see Painter take Abel's spot in Philadelphia's rotation sooner rather than later. He's certainly ready for that challenge.