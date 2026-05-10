5 MLB teams are kicking themselves for not matching Phillies price for Kyle Schwarber

The decision leaves these franchises lagging behind Philadelphia's offensive firepower and raises questions about their offensive strategies this season

Each team chose alternative options that have underperformed or failed to deliver the power and impact Schwarber provides

Five MLB teams missed out on Kyle Schwarber by not matching the Phillies' $150 million offer this offseason

Kyle Schwarber’s free agency was a bit anti-climactic because all he did was return to the Philadelphia Phillies. A five-year deal worth $150 million, he got paid a lot of money to do the one thing he does best: hit dingers.

Schwarber is off to his usual kind of start, hovering right above .200 for most of the year but walking a ton and leading the league in home runs at the start of Mother’s Day action. His free agency didn’t drag out and despite his limitations to being only a hitter, he was incredibly popular.

Plenty of teams were eager to sign him. These five should be kicking themselves most for not matching what the Phillies ponied up.

Cincinnati Reds

Apr 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) brakes his bat against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Instead of signing the hometown hero, Schwarber, the Cincinnati Reds reunited with Eugenio Suarez. Already injured for a chunk of the season, the big concern with him other than the poor numbers might be the huge drop in hard-hit percentage. It’s early but no other player has seen a bigger drop from last season.

The only upside for Suarez over Schwarber is he can play position and isn’t a complete disaster at third base. It’s a small consolation prize for going with a far less satisfying option. Don’t forget he hit under .200 with the Seattle Mariners after the Arizona Diamondbacks traded him.

New York Mets

Instead of paying the piper and getting Kyle Schwarber, the Mets settled with Jorge Polanco at the DH spot. The plan was to have him play some first base and DH while providing them with added depth around the infield. Instead, Polanco has been out for nearly a month already after homering just once and driving in a pair. They’re paying him $20 million this year and next to be more of a punchline than an offensive haymaker.

Stealing Schwarber from the Phillies would have been rewarding. More so would have been having a left-handed hitter who pummels southpaws. Schwarber solves a lot the Mets are missing.

Pittsburgh Pirates

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates were a rumored suitor of Schwarber with a reported 4-year deal worth $125 million. After missing out, they went much cheaper and less satisfying by signing Marcell Ozuna for $10.5 million this year and a mutual option for $16 million next year they can’t wait to deny. Ozuna is proving the Pirates should have dug a little deeper into their pockets and signed Schwarber.

Based on the satisfying start from Pittsburgh, Schwarber could have had them going from early pretender to true contender. They had an otherwise excellent offseason with Brandon Lowe, Ryan O’Hearn, Gregory Soto, and more excelling. With a player like Schwarber, they go over the edge.

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants did a lot of weird things this offseason. One they didn’t accomplish was plugging Schwarber into a lineup in need of some big-time help. It’s not a glamorous fit considering Rafael Devers should probably play as much DH as possible. Mentioned as one of the Schwarber suitors, we can’t help but not mention them as a team who should have some regrets.

Signing a big-time slugger has been a problem for the Giants. Their epic miss on Aaron “Don’t Call Me Arson” Judge lives on. Their key bats added this winter were the perpetually injured Harrison Bader and Luis Arraez whose defense has vastly improved and the bat has lived up to the hype. He just doesn’t have any of the game-changing power Schwarber could provide in any ballpark.

Toronto Blue Jays

Apr 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) gets ready for batting practice before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

This is a little strange of a fit because George Springer continues to be mostly a DH these days. Nevertheless, the Toronto Blue Jays were a rumored match for Schwarber and fell short of their pursuit of Kyle Tucker. Their lack of a big left-handed bat in the lineup leaves them a bit unbalanced.

Springer is a free agent after the 2026 season which would have made this a minor problem. If they were willing to make past offers as they would’ve needed to for players such as Tucker, Shohei Ohtani, and more, $150 million for Schwarber while relegating Springer to the bench would have been one of the better baseball moves to make. Still trying to dig themselves out of an early hole, Schwarber’s bat at the top or middle of the lineup could have had them sharing an above .500 record with the small number of American League teams who have actually won more than they’ve lost.

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