7 MLB players destined to be first-time All-Stars in 2026

The MLB All-Star Game might not decide home-field advantage in the World Series anymore, but I think it's safe to say it's the best All-Star Game of the four major sports in the U.S. I mean, at least we get to see the best players in the world try their hardest against each other, right?

We routinely see the game's best players like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Freddie Freeman appear in the All-Star Game, but there are always some first-timers who earn the opportunity to participate as well. This season, we saw guys like Cal Raleigh, Jacob Wilson and MacKenzie Gore earn All-Star nods for the first time, and there will likely be a ton of first-timers in 2026 as well.

7. Nolan McLean, New York Mets

Am I buying the hype too much? Perhaps, but I certainly don't think so. I might be a New York Mets fan, but I do believe I'm objective when I say Nolan McLean's stuff is flat-out ridiculous. I mean, he has opposing broadcasts in awe of what they're witnessing.

Nolan McLean left the Tigers broadcast crew in awe 🔥🔥 #lgm pic.twitter.com/m5ncSns8ZL — Master flip 🇩🇴 (@Masterflip_) September 3, 2025

The statistics he's put up to begin his MLB career are pretty jaw-dropping, too. McLean has allowed just five runs in 31.2 innings of work across his first five MLB starts, posting a 1.42 ERA in those appearances. He's begun the sixth inning in all five appearances while allowing two runs or fewer every time he's taken a big league mound. Oh yeah, four of the five starts he's made have come against teams in playoff spots, with the lone exception coming at Truist Park against a very capable Atlanta Braves lineup.

We've seen McLean dominate when he has his best stuff, like when he threw eight scoreless innings against the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies in his third-ever start, and we've seen McLean pitch well even when he doesn't have his good stuff, like when he allowed 10 base runners against that same Phillies team but surrendered just one run in 5.1 innings.

McLean not only has the stuff of an ace, but he has the ability to get outs even when he isn't quite locating his pitches the way he wants to. This might be a bit premature since he's made just five starts, and I don't expect him to be a sub-1.50 ERA guy forever, but I do believe we're seeing that McLean has the ability to be one of the best starters in the National League, if he isn't in that conversation already. If Jacob Misiorowski can make the All-Star team after five starts, we can talk about McLean possibly doing so next season.

6. Cade Smith, Cleveland Guardians

Cade Smith burst onto the scene as a rookie last season with the Cleveland Guardians and was one of the best relievers in the game. He hasn't been quite as impressive this season when looking at his 3.20 ERA, but many other metrics suggest he's still at that elite level.

Statistic MLB Rank fWAR 2nd (2.4) K/9 10th (12.53) FIP 2nd (1.98) E-F 10th (1.22) SIERA 9th (2.52)

Smith ranks second, trailing only Aroldis Chapman, in both FIP and fWAR. His ERA is 1.22 points higher than his FIP, making him the 10th most unlucky pitcher in the sport when looking at the E-F metric. Oh yeah, he strikes out a ton of guys, too. His ERA might be higher than Guardians fans might like, but Smith is every bit as good as the sub-2.00 ERA guy he was in 2024, and is still one of the best relievers in the game.

What got in Smith's way from making the All-Star Game in 2024 was that he was a setup man. Traditionally, it's very hard for non-closers to make the All-Star team, fair or not. Well, since Emmanuel Clase was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave due to his potential involvement in gambling, Smith has taken over as the Guardians' closer, and while he's had a couple of hiccups, he's pitched very well in that role for the most part.

Assuming Clase isn't in the mix in 2026 and Smith is Cleveland's closer, there's every reason to believe he'll make the All-Star team for the first time, especially if he doesn't have as unlucky a year in 2026 as he's had in 2025.

5. Nick Pivetta, San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres took a bit of a risk by handing Nick Pivetta, a pitcher who had shown flashes but struggled with consistency, a four-year deal in free agency. It's safe to say it's paid off handsomely. In his first season with San Diego, Pivetta has posted a 2.73 ERA in 29 starts and 171.1 innings of work, and he's been one of the best starting pitchers in the National League. No, seriously.

Statistic NL Rank ERA 6th (2.73) K% 8th (26.7%) BAA 1st (.188) WHIP 3rd (0.95) FIP 7th (3.32) fWAR 7th (3.9)

Admittedly, Pivetta has gotten a tad unlucky thanks to a low BAbip (.232), but he's still been among the best pitchers in the NL, no matter how you slice it. He strikes out over a batter an inning, doesn't walk many, and he's even tied with guys like Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes and Garrett Crochet with 19 quality starts.

Making half his starts at the pitcher-friendly Petco Park has helped Pivetta, as his 2.22 ERA at home is over a run lower than his 3.41 mark on the road, but he's going to be playing half his games at that stadium in 2026 as well. Pivetta could've been an All-Star this season, and likely will be next season if he pitches like this.

4. Shea Langeliers, Athletics

The Athletics still have a long way to go before they field a winner, but the makings of a core are in place. Shea Langeliers is a big part of that. Langeliers broke out in 2024, and he's taken a leap to stardom that will likely result in his first All-Star appearance in 2026.

Langeliers is slashing .266/.314/.536 with 30 home runs and 68 RBI in 111 games played for the A's this season, and he's only been better lately. He's been playing the best baseball of his career since the start of July, and he's been among the best hitters in the game in that three-month span.

Statistic AL Rank Since 7/1 HR T-3rd (19) OPS 7th (.955) wRC+ 7th (155) fWAR 7th (2.5)

For a player at any position, ranking among the top three in home runs and top seven in wRC+ would be outstanding. For a catcher, it's flat-out ridiculous. Langeliers is nothing more than an average defensive catcher, but being competent behind the dish while being elite at it makes him an incredibly valuable player. This also isn't some small stretch, three months is half the season.

Langeliers has easily been the best non-Cal Raleigh catcher in the American League this season. With two or three AL catchers set to make the All-Star team every year, it'd be surprising if Langeliers didn't make the cut in 2026 with how well he's played this season.

3. Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang established himself as one of the premier defensive infielders in the league, winning not only a Gold Glove in 2024, but a Platinum Glove as well. As valuable as elite defenders are, defense alone won't get anybody to the All-Star Game. Well, while Turang didn't do much with the bat last season, he's taken a massive leap in 2025.

The 25-year-old is slashing .289/.356/.445 with 18 home runs and 74 RBI in 141 games this season, chipping in 25 doubles and 24 stolen bases as well. His defense has taken a fairly sizable step back, but he's now one of the best offensive second basemen in the National League. He ranks just behind Ketel Marte in home runs and wRC+, and he actually is tied with Marte in fWAR and ahead of him in RBI.

Whether this offensive breakout is legit remains to be seen, but if it is, it'll be tough to leave Turang off the NL All-Star roster in 2026.

2. Nick Kurtz, Athletics

Nick Kurtz would've been an All-Star if he began the year on the Athletics Opening Day roster, so it only makes sense to assume he'll get to the Midsummer Classic in 2026. He's had a rookie year to remember, slashing .302/.397/.626 with 30 home runs and 74 RBI in 102 games. It goes without saying that he's been one of the best position players in the game since his late-April call-up.

Statistic MLB Rank Since 4/23 OBP 3rd (.397) HR T-9th (30) OPS 2nd (1.023) wRC+ 2nd (175) fWAR T-13th (4.3)

He's arguably been the second-best hitter in the sport since his call-up, trailing only Aaron Judge. Being a first baseman, and a poor defensive one at that, hurts his overall value somewhat, but from a strictly offensive perspective, what can't he do?

There are some concerns, like playing half the time in a minor league park, a lot of strikeouts and an abnormally large percentage of his fly balls resulting in home runs, but Kurtz will be playing half the time at a minor league park in 2026 as well, and his 1.006 road OPS isn't far off his 1.041 mark at home. Even if he regresses slightly, he'll still be performing at a level more than high enough to warrant All-Star consideration, and I think he'll be representing the A's on that stage next season.

1. Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox

Save the easiest for last. Similarly to Kurtz, had Roman Anthony begun the year in the majors with the Boston Red Sox, I believe he could've made the All-Star team. I have a feeling that 2025 will be the only year Anthony doesn't make the Midsummer Classic for a while.

The 21-year-old has taken the majors by storm in his first taste of big league action, slashing .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 71 games played. An oblique injury could end his regular season prematurely, but prior to that injury, Anthony was playing like one of the best players in the game. In fact, he's really taken off since starting 2-for-27 in his career.

Anthony is slashing .317/.419/.491 with seven home runs and 28 RBI in 62 games since that sluggish start, performing like a legitimate superstar. As impressive as he's been, why shouldn't we believe he'll only get better if he's doing this at 21 years of age?

At least six outfielders will make the All-Star team for the American League in 2026, and I'm not sure anyone other than Aaron Judge is more of a lock to do that than Anthony. He was the No. 1 prospect in the league for a reason, and will perform like one of the best players in the game in his first full season.