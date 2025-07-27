A flurry of Yankees trades can't distract fans from this troubling trend

The New York Yankees are taking steps to address their shortcomings ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31. Brian Cashman has already swung a couple notable trades, acquiring 3B Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies and 2B Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals. Both project as significant pieces down the stretch of the season.

That said, New York has not made the big splash fans are pining for. Not yet, at least. Eugenio Suárez was the dream at third base, but the Yankees punted on that opportunity more than a week in advance of the deadline. McMahon is a stout defender, which New York needs, but his numbers at Yankee Stadium are abysmal and he's a limited power threat. Rosario will mostly serve as a utility option off the bench.

Time remains for New York to swing a more substantial trade, ideally on the pitching front, but with so many contenders looking to buy at the deadline, the Yankees face a tough market. More worrying is a recent trend on the baseball diamond, which threatens to undermine any win-now trades. None of this matters if the Yankees can't actually, you know... win games.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the Discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Yankees' extended cold spell puts them on the postseason bubble

The Yankees have won 14 of their last 37 games. That is the fewest in MLB, trailing even the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox, who've won 15 a piece in the same span.

Is that bad? Yeah, it's bad. The Yankees are still eight games above .500 and perched atop the AL Wild Card standings after a hot start to the year, but if this slide continues any further, New York's postseason odds will falter. The Yankees are only a half-game ahead of Seattle and a game ahead of Boston, with Texas — currently the hottest team in MLB and on the Wild Card bubble — only 1.5 games back. Even the Rays and Guardians aren't far behind at New York's current trajectory.

This Yankees team has all the talent and all the expectations one might associate with the Bronx Bombers, but it's just not translating to wins right now. The Gerrit Cole injury leaves a gaping hole in the Yankees rotation. The offense around Aaron Judge remains largely impotent despite another All-Star in Jazz Chisholm (and now McMahon), not to mention plenty of established stars like Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton.

Something has to change — and fast.

Yankees aren't done dealing yet despite early trade flurry

This absolutely cannot not be the totality of New York's trade deadline additions. McMahon and Rosario both help a singularly bad infield, but neither is the solve-all godsend Yankees fans wanted. Even beyond Suárez, there are better bats available in the coming days. New York needs to find some slugging, especially with Aaron Judge slated to miss 10 days at least with a troubling elbow injury.

New York's season is still very much alive. Once he's back, Judge is an MVP frontrunner putting together one of the greatest offensive campaigns of all time (again). Max Fried is a Cy Young candidate. The top-end talent is there. Cashman and the front office simply need to capitalize on this opportunity and operate with an aggression that befits the New York freakin' Yankees. This team should not quietly fade out of the postseason race, and yet that is a possibility with major changes.