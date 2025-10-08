Aaron Judge's signature moment has historic parallels that'll make Red Sox fans sick

Are you ready for it? Much has been made about Aaron Judge's postseason success – or lack thereof – so far in his illustrious career. He's failed to reach the mountaintop with these New York Yankees, and despite winning the pennant just last season, Judge heard many of the same complaints that are consistently directed the way of a man who signed the richest contract in franchise history in December of 2022.

Judge entered Game 3 against the Blue Jays with a .223 career postseason batting average. That, when paired with his 16 home runs, wouldn't be all that bad for most players. However, Judge is an MVP, and is likely to add to his war chest when the 2025 season is over and done with. He is not most players, and the Yankees ask a lot of him. On Tuesday night he delivered with that signature postseason moment we've all been waiting for.

Judge stared down that baseball, as if to will a home run into existence along with every Yankees fan at the stadium and watching on television. Myself, along with most baseball pundits, had already started writing the Yankees 2025 season eulogy. We're talking free-agency previews, a new postseason bracket featuring the Blue Jays in the ALCS...all of it. At least for a few innings, it's useless, and no one should be more upset than Red Sox fans.

Red Sox fans are living a nightmare thanks to Aaron Judge's signature moment

No one gave Judge more flack than Red Sox fans. Yes, doomer Yankees fans are a close second, but Red Sox fans exist for two reasons. First, they want their own team to win the World Series every year. But once that goal cannot be achieved – which it cannot as the Yankees defeated the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series – they just want the Yankees to lose, and for Judge to struggle.

This postseason, Judge is hitting .524 with a 1.345 OPS. Most of his hits up until Tuesday's plate appearance weren't all that impactful. Judge changed all of that with one swing, and in doing so tied a Red Sox legend for the most home runs while facing elimination in MLB history.

Aaron Judge now has 6 home runs when facing elimination, tying David Ortiz for most in postseason history https://t.co/u4QoYvxmex — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 8, 2025

That sound you hear is the bubble of every Red Sox fan bursting. Any argument they claimed to have over Judge – that he wasn't nearly as clutch as arguably the most timely hitter in Red Sox franchise history – has evaporated. Much like the baseball Judge hit into the left field seats, these Red Sox fans should never be heard from again. Goodnight, Boston.

Aaron Judge's home run had some parallels to another Yankees legend

While Judge's home run wasn't of the same consequence, his blast does have some similarities to Bucky Dent's 1978 AL East tiebreaker-winning bomb. Dent hit his home run at Fenway Park and ended the Red Sox season, giving the Yankees a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning. It's an iconic play in the greatest rivalry in sports, and one some Red Sox fans still cringe to talk about.

Much like Dent, the only real question about Judge's home run was whether it would stay fair, rather than the distance. It's been just over 47 years since Dent's blast, as Yankees fans celebrated the anniversary just five days ago.

Today in 1978, Bucky Dent received a new middle name in Boston. It starts with an F.pic.twitter.com/mn5sqvkFI9 — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) October 2, 2025

Again, Dent's home run had more meaning at the time, especially since the Curse of the Bambino was very much still in effect. The Red Sox have won plenty since then, but at the time overcoming the Yankees felt like an insurmountable task.

No, Judge didn't have to wave his ball fair, but as he stood at home plate waiting on the final verdict, I couldn't help but think back to that classic 1978 matchup. Baseball is beautiful that way, and while some things change, others don't.

Red Sox fans can sit this one out.