Abner Uribe's ridiculous antics put his Brewers teammates in the crosshairs

We here at FanSided have long been in favor of MLB players getting to express themselves, whether at the plate or on the mound or in the field. And yet ... well, there's at least some difference between flipping your bat after a homer and going full D-Generation X at the opposing dugout after a strikeout, as Milwaukee Brewers reliever Abner Uribe did in Tuesday night's win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Abner Uribe hits the D-Generation X crotch chop after an inning-ending strikeout against the Cardinals. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZPnV6atxyD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 27, 2026

Is it fun as a neutral observer? Absolutely. At the same time, though, we're all adults here, and we can admit that this was something more than celebrating an incredible play or a clutch moment. The score was 6-0 in the bottom of the eighth, for crying out loud; Uribe wanted to send an extremely pointed message to the Cardinals as a team, and he picked the most conspicuous possible way to do so.

I'm not here to tell you to think of the children or imply that we should all wring our hands about the future of baseball. But practically speaking, the reality is that Uribe created a situation that the rest of his teammates will now have to deal with — and potentially pay a price for.

Abner Uribe's DX moment has Brewers bracing for retaliation

To be perfectly clear: Under no circumstances should intentionally throwing at an opposing hitter be tolerated. It would absolutely get under my skin if a pitcher stared me down and pulled the DX crotch chop on me late in a loss, but the best revenge is to come out and win a game the next day — not to put someone else's livelihood at risk.

Then again, we know how this works. Heck, the Brewers know how this works, which is why Uribe got an earful from manager Pat Murphy and why Milwaukee captain Christian Yelich went out of his way to try and defuse the situation.

Christian Yelich says last night’s beef between the Brewers and Cardinals has been “handled.” Asked whether that means internally or via overtures between the two clubhouses, he said, “Both.” — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 27, 2026

Uribe himself apologized after the game, although he also made sure to try and explain his side of things.

“I have a bit of a history of being emotional out there,” Uribe told reporters via a translator after the game. “I owe an apology to the Brewers. I owe an apology to my teammates, to my manager, all the bosses of the team. I understand that’s unacceptable to go out there and react in a way like that.

“But at the same time,” he continued, “I don’t think it’s professional for their manager to be making signs toward our dugout saying that he’s going to be hitting guys. I have my teammates’ back, always.”

The Cardinals flatly denied that accusation, and as of this writing at least there's no evidence to support it. The most likely situation is that Uribe misunderstood something he thought he saw in the St. Louis dugout, overreacted, and created an even more combustible situation. Which is at least some what understandable, although you'd think he'd have checked with his own teammates before going rogue on the mound.

Now the ball is in the Cardinals' court, and while there's a chance that Milwaukee's diplomacy was enough to defuse things and get everybody's focus back on baseball — let's just say this rivalry doesn't exactly have the benefit of the doubt in that regard.

This is just the latest chapter in increasingly spicy Brewers-Cardinals rivalry

St Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers | Dylan Buell/GettyImages

It seems like every team in the NL Central manages to have beef with every other team in the NL Central, but the bad blood between St. Louis and Milwaukee has boiled over more often than most in recent years. This is a feud that goes all the way back to the 1980s, when the Cardinals edged the Brewers in seven games in the 1982 World Series, and has continued through the Albert Pujols era (in which St. Louis was convinced Milwaukee pitched Pujols high and tight a bit too often and a bit too recklessly) and the Yadier Molina era and even, most recently, the Willson Contreras era.

There's not a lot of love lost here, is the point, and plenty of suspicion on both sides. Uribe's decision just tossed a match onto this powderkeg, and no one should be surprised if things escalate further from here. Is that right? Of course not; again, firing baseballs at somebody is never the answer to anything. Then again, Uribe's not exactly innocent here.