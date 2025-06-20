All the first-round MLB Draft picks in the CWS Final, ranked

The Men’s College World Series championship series is here and there’s a lot on the line. For LSU, they can assert their dominance in college baseball by winning their second CWS title since 2023 when Paul Skenes was the Tigers’ ace. Without, the Tigers are back in the championship series and have a chance to keep the SEC’s streak of winning in Omaha. SEC teams have won the last five championship series.

As good as LSU has been, no team has been as good as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers this season. The Chants have won 26 straight games, having won every game since April 22. This is their first championship series since 2016 when they won it all.

With both teams being as talented as they are, there’s no shortage of players bound for the MLB Draft later this summer. And both teams have some prospects that could end up being drafted in the first round. Here’s every player playing in the CWS Final that could be drafted in the first round.

Every first-round MLB Draft pick playing in the College World Series Final, ranked

1. Kade Anderson, LSU

LSU is a pitcher factory. First it was Skenes in 2023 going No. 1 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now Kade Anderson has a chance to be the next ace from LSU to get picked inside the top 10. Per ESPN, Anderson’s ranked the No. 7 prospect in their top 150. The south paw is projected to be No. 1 overall as well to land with the Washington Nationals.

Anderson has thrown three times this postseason, all three wins. His most recent start was against Arkansas in the College World Series. He went seven innings and recorded seven strikeouts with a 1.29 ERA.

2. Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina

Caden Bodine has been one of the best offensive players for the Chants this season, helping them with 26 straight, the longest active win streak in college baseball. He is currently projected to be drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers with the No. 20 pick. ESPN has him ranked as No. 35 in their top 150.

Bodine enters the CWS Final with a .230 batting average through three College World Series games. He has just one RBI. His batting average on the season is .326.

3. Anthony Eyason, LSU

Anthony Eyason, who transferred from UC San Diego, is another strong arm from the Tigers bullpen that could get selected in the first round. ESPN has him projected to be the No. 37 pick, part of the competitive balance picks at the end of the round.

In the College World Series, he threw just one game and pitched five innings with just one strikeout. In his only season with the Tigers, he had 143 strikeouts with an 11-2 record and a 2.92 ERA.