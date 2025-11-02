Andres Gimenez's bush league antics lead to Dodgers, Blue Jays benches clearing in Game 7

Tensions are high in Game 7 of the World Series, as you might expect in what's proving to be one of the tightest series in recent memory. Bo Bichette nearly blew the roof off Rogers Centre when he gave the Toronto Blue Jays the lead with a three-run homer, and things only got crazier an inning later.

Andres Gimenez, Toronto's No. 9 hitter, stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning, hoping to start another rally against Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski. And while he did get on base, he didn't get on in the way anyone might've expected. He got hit by a 96-mph fastball, and instead of simply taking his base, Gimenez sparked a bases-clearing incident between the two sides.

Justin Wrobleski nearly hits Andres Gimenez on one pitch then actually hits him on the next pitch and benches empty in Game 7 pic.twitter.com/3eqGKvPquW — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 2, 2025

While I can certainly understand Gimenez's frustration, this whole interaction was nothing but bush league on his part.

Andres Gimenez is entirely to blame for benches-clearing incident

Gimenez was likely frustrated with Wrobleski because two pitches in the at-bat were up and in. As a matter of fact, the pitch before Gimenez was hit nearly hit him. The problem, though, is that Gimenez flung his hand out at that pitch as if he was trying to get hit.

Sure, Wrobleski shouldn't be throwing three pitches up and in, but why, exactly, is Gimenez reacting this way? Again, the pitch before he was hit, he flung his hand at the ball, and I must say that there is no world where Wrobleski is trying to hit Gimenez with that or any pitch in Game 7 of the World Series.

While Gimenez has come up with some clutch hits in these playoffs, he had a 67 wRC+ overall and a 39 wRC+ against left-handed pitching in the regular season. The last thing Wrobleski wants to do is put that guy on, especially when he hits in front of George Springer and three batters in front of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. I get that it's hard in the heat of the moment, but Gimenez has to know that.

There was no reason to react the way he did, and what he caused sparked action.

Andres Gimenez's antics made it tougher for teams to pitch

Nobody was ejected as a result of this benches-clearing incident, but the umpires did issue warnings to both sides. This essentially means that if another batter is hit by a pitch, the umpire will likely choose to eject the pitcher and manager responsible.

Knowing this penalty, it's more likely that pitchers will avoid, or at least not emphasize, pitching inside. This makes it tougher for pitchers to get outs. Both teams have to deal with it, so it's not like the Blue Jays are the only team impacted, but it's something to note.

It'll be interesting to see if the warnings play a role in this do-or-die game.