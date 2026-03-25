I did my Fantasy Baseball draft the other night, and thus am in peak “what should I name my team?” panic mode. It’s never as simple as we want it to be — I had the second overall pick, landed Aaron Judge, but I’m a Boston Red Sox fan. You are out of your mind if you think a Yankee will be anywhere near my team name. He will be sitting quietly in my outfield hitting 60 home runs and batting like .350 and no one will hear a peep.

Rather than make this some kind of complicated “best names by first-round pick” thing or some formula to figure out great team names, I’m just going to list one for each of the first thirty picks from my roto draft that I came up with through sheer imagination and creativity … and then tell you why they’re funny. I am surely missing approximately a billion good team names, but I feel that doing outside research and crowdsourcing defeats the purpose of this article: if you want other names, look elsewhere. If you want my names, look right here.

The best fantasy baseball team names in 2026

Disclaimer: my sense of humor is going to become painfully clear, painfully quickly.

1. Shohey, how you doin’ (Shohei Ohtani; Joey from Friends reference, everyone will understand this one if you don’t, that’s on you)

2. Arson Judge (Aaron Judge; for two minutes in 2022, it appeared Arson Judge was headed to the Giants. Unfortunately, Aaron Judge went back to the Yankees)

3. Bobby Wittgenstein (Bobby Witt Jr.; for Ludwig Wittgenstein and you philosophy nerds out there, there are tens of us)

4. Juan Solo (Juan Soto; must make your team logo Han Solo from any Star Wars movie he appears in, preferably this photo)

Mar 21, 2026; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

5. Paul AtreidSkenes: Duke of Arrakis (Paul Skenes; I’m admittedly reaching but the Dune 3 trailer just dropped so we’re kind of hype about that)

6. SkuBall is Life (Tarik Skubal; first draft of this name was “The Skuballers” but we can do better than that)

7. The Ramireztoration (Jose Ramirez; not sure what is going on here but I like the energy it brings. Could be referring to the restoration of his career, though it never really fell off, or to the Bourbon Restoration after the French Revolution)

8. Caroll of the Bells (Corbin Carroll; it’s a classic, I love Christmas Carols so you have to work one in for the only sport that is not played around Christmas)

9. Ronald McDonacuña (Ronald Acuña Jr.; terrible pun number nine in nine total names. Easy logo too, just grab any image of Ronald McDonald and paste Acuña’s face onto it)

10. The War Pigs (Garrett Crochet; niche nickname for Crochet among us Red Sox fans, also our first non-pun)

11. Fernando (ABBA, 1976) (Fernando Tatis Jr.; yes, all of that has to be in the name. If you can hyperlink the song on your platform [I’d be floored if you could] do that too)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

12. “Guerreroing, going, gone!” (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.; you thought I was going to do Vlad the Impaler because of my two history references already? You thought wrong)

13. Kylevin Durantucker (Kyle Tucker; easily the worst name on this list, a reference to Kevin Durant signing with the Golden State Warriors when they were already a juggernaut, as Kyle Tucker just did with the Dodgers)

14. El Caminero de Santiago (Junior Caminero; really only works if you know about European hiking and/or Catholic pilgrimages)

15. Lightning JRods (Julio Rodriguez; fairly uncontroversial relative to Kylevin Durantucker above, but a simple name for those who prefer that)

16. Don’t talk to me or my HenderSon ever again (Gunnar Henderson; how do they keep getting worse, you may ask. If your league allows this many characters, please remind everyone of this glorious 2016 meme)

17. Nickelback Kurtz (Nick Kurtz; are you a fan of Nickelback… or at the very least the memes that spawned from the band? This is for you)

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

18. Cal Capital of N.C. (Cal Raleigh; wanted to not use “Big Dumper” to be more original so I used the capital of North Carolina. If you really want to call your team “The Big Dumpers” go right ahead, it’s a free country)

19. You make me wanna roll my windows down and De La Cruz (Elly De La Cruz; Florida Georgia Line’s hit song “Cruise” is obviously the best possible use of the name Cruz)

20. YamaMolto Accelerando (Yoshinobu Yamamoto; this means “get a lot faster” in music terminology, and I figured with the velocity revolution this could work. Right … right guys?)

21. Crispy Kreme (Cristopher Sanchez; I am upset that I could not come up with a funnier way to use Krispy Kreme than just to change one of the Ks to a C, but here we are)

22. Anthony Bourdain: Parks Unknown (Roman Anthony; my favorite baseball player’s team name is fittingly an homage to one of my favorite cooking and travel shows that was so much more than that, rest in peace to Anthony Bourdain)

23. The Tea Ketel (Ketel Marte; Weirdly, when spelled in all caps, there is something intimidating about “The Tea Kettle.” Add Ketel Marte to the mix and we’re cooking for real)

24. “Ya like Jazz?” (Jazz Chisholm Jr.; I’m not the first, seventh or seven-thousandth person to come up with this, but The Bee Movie is enough of a cultural touchstone for my generation that we’re doing it anyway)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

25. Logan’s Webb (Logan Webb; true art is an exercise in restraint. I have added merely an apostrophe and an S to Logan Webb’s name and have somehow evoked Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White. There are no limits to my genius)

26. Hunter x Hunter (Hunter Brown; you thought you could escape this list without a single Manga-adapted name. You thought wrong)

27. The Bryan Woo Sox (Bryan Woo; Fun fact: the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate is called the Worcester Woo Sox. If you are a big Woo Sox fan, draft Bryan Woo and then name your team this)

28. Charles Schwarb Investments (Kyle Schwarber; you thought you could escape this list without a single reference to America’s financial and investment banking sector? You thought wrong)

29.“You’re Done” (Alvarez) (Yordan Alvarez; yes the (Alvarez) in parentheses is essential to the name. This is what you say to your opponent when you beat them in fantasy baseball, also what Yordan Alvarez should yell at every pitcher he hits a home run off)

30. Christmas Sale! (Chris Sale; you really need the exclamation point to evoke that Honda advertisement energy “Come in to our showroom for our annual Christmas Sale!” That type beat)