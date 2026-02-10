Best shape of his life? Vlad Jr. puts MLB spring training's biggest facade to the test

No matter which MLB superstar you ask at the start of spring training, they will likely respond that they're in the best shape of their young lives. If not, it raises important (and necessary) questions. What else were they doing all winter long? Toronto Blue Jays superstar infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s trainer posted a similar message over the weekend, stating that the five-time All-Star and two-time silver slugger was indeed in better shape that he was a year ago.

It's important to note that none of this matters, either for Vlad Jr. or anyone of his stature. Guerrero Jr.'s playing weight is somewhere around 245 pounds. He's a behemoth in the best of ways, and hits anywhere between 35-50 home runs per season. He's a past Home Run Derby champion for a reason, and puts all of his girth on the line for each and every powerful swing.

Vlad Jr.'s winter training shouldn't bother Blue Jays fans

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Vlad Jr.'s trainer posted on Instagram a before and after photograph of his work with the Blue Jays superstar. If Guerrero Jr. did lose a substantial amount of weight this winter, it isn't all that noticeable, nor should it be. As mentioned above, Guerrero Jr.'s playing weight is around 245 pounds, as listed on his Baseball-Reference page. The Blue Jays success has little to do with Guerrero's weight, assuming he keeps it in the 245-255 pound range.

Seven weeks in what lab, exactly? Assuming Guerrero Jr. looked like the picture on the left heading into his training sessions, he was MLB-ready seven weeks ago. That's good news for the Blue Jays, as they have dealt with weight issues in the past with Vlad Jr. specifically. I'd also note that none of that mattered! Just take a look at his bWAR numbers the past five seasons, all of which he made the AL All-Star team.

Season bWAR 2021 6.5 2022 4.0 2023 1.8 2024 6.2 2025 4.6

Where does Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rank among the heaviest players in MLB?

Jul 5, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Guerrero Jr. is among the heavier-set corner infielders in baseball. As his career progresses, it likely means he'll have to become a full-time designated hitter, especially if his range at the position falters. So far, though, that hasn't been a major roadblock for Guerrero Jr. defensively. He is not Nolan Arenado, nor would the Blue Jays ever expect him to be.

The heaviest players in MLB are primarily relief pitchers, as they aren't asked to do nearly as much defensively. Sitting around in the bullpen for THAT long is bound to come with some setbacks, even if said relievers hit the weight room every day.

As of 2025, the heaviest player in baseball was relief pitcher Felix Bautista, who comes in around 285 pounds. Aaron Judge was the heaviest position player at 282 pounds, but we can also forgive the Yankees slugger given he is one of the tallest MLB players at 6-7.

Player Weight (pounds) Felix Bautista 285 Tony Santillan 285 Aaron Judge 282 Carlos Estévez 277 Johan Oviedo 275 Zach Maxwell 275 Rowdy Tellez 270 Erik Miller 268 Matt Gage 265 Kenley Jansen 265

Is weight important for an MLB player like Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?

We are not here to fat shame Vlad Jr. I could stand to lose a few pounds myself, and I do not play baseball at the highest level year-round. Guerrero Jr. has proven himself one of the best players in baseball at his playing weight. For that reason alone, Blue Jays fans (and baseball fans in general) ought to cut him some slack.

Guerrero Jr. does play first base for the Blue Jays, so he needs to offer some flexibility and range there to make it worth their while. However, considering Vladdy is heading into his age-27 season, he still has youth on his side and plenty of time before his playing weight becomes a problem for the Blue Jays defensively.

No one on the Jays coaching staff projects Guerrero Jr. to be much of a base-stealing threat. He gets around the bases just fine, and can score from first on a double and second on a single, depending on what part of the park those are hit to.

Vlad Jr. is in the lineup to drive in runs, and be the player at the plate when an actual baserunning threat can score. That's why he's driven in over 80 runs in each of the last five seasons. Everyone take a deep breath, please.