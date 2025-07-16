Braves fans’ Max Fried reaction at ASG makes Alex Anthopoulos’ mistake undeniable

Alex Anthopoulos has not been shy when it comes to letting Atlanta Braves fan favorites walk in free agency when he's felt they're making more money than they're worth. Freddie Freeman left after the team won the World Series, Dansby Swanson left the year after, and this offseason, Braves fans had to watch Max Fried sign with the New York Yankees. The terms of Fried's deal were substantial, but in the first year of the contract, it's looked more than worthwhile. Based on how Braves fans reacted to Fried getting introduced in the All-Star Game, they know that Anthopoulos made a mistake letting him go.

The only time a Yankee will ever be cheered in an All-Star intro pic.twitter.com/WeBF42iDsK — Adam Weinrib (@AdamWeinrib) July 15, 2025

It was easy to expect Fried to get cheered in his return to Truist Park, given all he accomplished with Atlanta, but these cheers, especially for a player who left to sign with the New York Yankees, were substantial.

It felt like these cheers were partly in appreciation for what Fried accomplished, but also partly because Braves fans miss him. It's hard to blame them on either front.

Max Fried's departure stings more than other recent Braves legends

When Freddie Freeman left in free agency, it obviously stung, but the Braves had already replaced him with Matt Olson, a bonafide star. When Dansby Swanson left, it hurt, but Orlando Arcia was an All-Star right after he replaced him. When Fried left, the Braves replaced him with who? Bryce Elder? AJ Smith-Shawver?

Their rotation hasn't been the team's biggest issue this season, but especially now, with Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Reynaldo Lopez all on the IL, Atlanta could've really used Fried, who is having his typical dominant season.

Alex Anthopoulos has work to do to regain trust from Braves fans

Anthopoulos is widely considered to be one of the best general managers in the game, but he's had his fair share of misses the past couple of years. The Braves are unlikely to make the playoffs this season, and watching Fried walk, only to choose not to reinvest most of what it would've taken to bring him back, is absolutely part of the reason why.

Anthopoulos' refusal to spend big in free agency, especially to keep a pitcher like Fried around, is frustrating for Braves fans. Might the deal age poorly? Absolutely, but there's something to be said for keeping All-Stars in town, especially in the middle of their primes. Instead, Anthopoulos has gone out of his way to extend young players on what he hopes will be team-friendly deals. Those have worked for guys like Ronald Acuña Jr. and even Spencer Strider (mostly), but the Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies extensions have aged poorly.

Anthopoulos has to show some urgency to win now, especially while Acuña is making far less than he would as a free agent. Signing an expensive free agent, even if it goes for a year or two longer than Anthopoulos might want.