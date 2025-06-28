Braves need projected draft pick more than ever after Bryce Elder disaster

The MLB Draft is just right around the corner with the first round starting on July 13. While many organizations looking forward to this day, none are more excited than the Atlanta Braves, especially if they can land their projected pick according to Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com and his latest mock draft.

Atlanta will have the 22nd overall pick in the first round and are projected to take a pitcher with their first pick for the sixth consecutive season. According to Mayo's predictions, Gage Wood of Arkansas will come off the board with Atlanta's selection and stay in Braves Country.

Wood's draft stock has been improving for weeks, especially as his team made a run in the College World Series and even more so after tossing a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts in Omaha. While there is still the chance that someone else sees Wood's upside before the Braves have a chance to take him, Atlanta needs him desperately after Bryce Elder's recent disaster.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Braves need starting pitching help and Gage Wood can be the future

2025 has been less than ideal for the Atlanta Braves. While the offensive struggles is mostly to blame, starting pitching is currently doing them no favors. Reigning Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale recently went to the IL and Bryce Elder has been bad — really bad.

On Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, Elder gave up nine earned runs in just two innings of work. With this atrocious performance, Elder has now given up 18 runs in his last 10.2 innings. It's safe to say he is not the best option for Brian Snitker right now.

Wood has been primarily a relief pitcher in his time with Arkansas but proved with that complete game no-hitter that he has the durability to be turned into a starter if needed.

Wood's fastball sits in the mid to upper 90s and has a devastating slider to compliment his heater. This repertoire is much more likely to translate in today's MLB rather than Elder's high 80s, low 90s sinker and mediocre slider.

Now we can't be naive. Of course if the Braves select Wood, it's not like he would skip the minors and go straight to the big leagues. However, he does have the stuff and potential to fast track his way to his major league debut. We could see this happen if he lands with Atlanta as they need help in the starting pitching department sooner rather than later.