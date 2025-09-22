Braves offseason shakeup: 4 players who won't return in 2025 and why

The 2025 season is one Atlanta Braves fans would love to forget as soon as possible. The year began with realistic expectations of the team getting back to the postseason and perhaps embarking on a World Series run, but instead, they've clinched a losing season in what certainly feels like Brian Snitker's last year as the Braves' manager.

Moving on from Snitker is a slam dunk decision at this point, but the manager wasn't the only weak link in the 2025 season. Sure, injuries played a larger role than any Braves fan would've liked, but this team never played well enough, regardless.

With that in mind, changes must be made. I'm not advocating for the Braves to do anything foolish like trade Ronald Acuña Jr., but changes to this roster must be made if the Braves want to actually turn things around in 2026. Those changes begin with parting with these four players.

4. Joey Wentz, starting pitcher

The Braves claimed Joey Wentz off waivers in mid-July because they simply needed arms, and in his first four appearances with the team, it appeared as if they had found a hidden gem off the scrap heap. Wentz had a 1.50 ERA in 18 innings of work, and he didn't allow a run in three of his first four outings with Atlanta.

His performance since July, though, has served as a cruel reminder to Braves fans wondering why he was on waivers to begin with. Wentz has a 6.00 ERA in his last nine starts, and he's completed five innings just once in four tries in September. Wentz has pitched a bit better in his last two starts, but for the most part, it's been pretty ugly.

On the surface, he'd be an ideal arm to keep around for depth since he has shown some flashes, but is that really feasible? Not only is Wentz entering his first year of arbitration, but he's out of options. I'm not convinced the Braves will want to pay him above the league minimum, and even if they do, are they willing to keep him on their active roster?

Even if they choose to tender him a contract, Wentz will likely be DFA'd at some point, making it unlikely he remains with Atlanta in 2026.

3. Vidal Brujan, infielder/outfielder

One thing the Braves must do to improve in 2026 is improve their bench. That involves removing guys from Vidal Brujan who has been part of the team's bench since early August, from the equation.

Brujan has some value as a switch-hitter who can play a ton of positions, and he's even had some good moments with the Braves, but in reality, he isn't good enough to be on a contending roster. The 27-year-old is hitting .268 with a .362 on-base percentage with the Braves, but he only has two extra-base hits in 47 plate appearances, leading to him posting a subpar .679 OPS with Atlanta.

Brujan being slightly below league-average is actually a step up from his .543 career OPS in parts of five seasons. It goes without saying that even when factoring Brujan's versatility in, the Braves cannot roster a .543 OPS hitter on their active roster. Brujan might be worth keeping around as depth, but he, too, is out of options. It makes the most sense for the Braves to simply let him go and find an upgrade elsewhere.

2. Nacho Alvarez Jr., infielder

This is easily my hottest take of the list. I think Nacho Alvarez Jr. has a good amount of upside, but the argument of letting him go comes down to opportunity. Austin Riley has missed substantial time this season due to injury, allowing Alvarez to get his first chance of regular playing time at the big league level down the stretch, but he's expected to be back healthy next season. Ozzie Albies has had his share of ups and downs, but the Braves certainly aren't going to decline his $7 million club option.

Riley is entrenched at third base in 2026 and beyond, and even if the Braves opt to trade Albies, they'd only realistically do so if they can land an upgrade. Alvarez is not that. With third base and second base filled, where exactly is there room for Alvarez to play?

He's played a lot of shortstop in the minor leagues, but if the Braves thought he could play that position at the big league level, wouldn't he have done so at some point when they were running Nick Allen, one of the worst hitters in the sport, out there regularly? He has not played a single inning in the outfield professionally.

If Alvarez doesn't have a place to start in 2026, what's the point of keeping him around? The Braves would get better bang for their buck trading him to a team in need of an infielder in exchange for an upgrade elsewhere. Alvarez is only 22 years old and has a good amount of potential. It'd be a waste if the Braves don't aim to get something of value for him in what might be one of their final opportunities to do so.

1. Marcell Ozuna, designated hitter

It's only fitting to follow the toughest decision on the list with the easiest one. Marcell Ozuna has spent six seasons with the Braves and has had some good moments in Atlanta, but the end of the road has arrived. If we're being completely honest, it's a bit surprising that he wasn't traded away at the trade deadline.

Ozuna was one of the Braves' most important players in each of the last two seasons but has taken a massive step back in 2025, slashing .229/.353/.397 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI in 139 games. Considering how poorly this season has gone for Ozuna and the fact that he's a 34-year-old DH, why would the Braves even entertain bringing him back?

Not only is Ozuna in decline, but letting him go frees the Braves up to use the DH spot in ways they previously couldn't consistently. If they want both Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin in the lineup, they'd be able to use one of them at DH while the other one catches. If they want to get Ronald Acuña Jr. off his feet more, using him at DH instead of in the field allows them to do that.

Ozuna is an older, limited player in decline, and letting him go not only makes the Braves better, but also allows them to be more flexible when constructing lineups. It's a no-brainer to let him go.