Braves twist makes Caminero's Home Run Derby robbery even more iconic

Cal Raleigh won the Home Run Derby in controversial fashion on Monday night. He advanced out of the first round by a matter of inches over Brent Rooker, which the Athletics outfielder wasn't happy about. Then, in the final round, one of Junior Caminero's home runs was almost taken away by a young fan. Said fan – who earned the honor to shag fly balls in the outfield during the Derby – made an incredible catch at the wall and instantly went viral. Thankfully the home run counted anyway, taking the pressing off said fan who had deep Braves ties.

A ROBBED HR IN THE DERBY pic.twitter.com/OQK7mqyVZL — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) July 15, 2025

Raleigh won the Derby with his 18 final round home runs, while Caminero could only muster 15 blasts of his own. That deep fly ball that said fan robbed did count, for what it's worth, following an MLB replay review. The young fan who made said home run robbery, Sam Musterer, was interviewed by The Athletic on Monday night.

“I wasn’t quite aware of where I was on the fence,” Musterer said. “I thought the fence was a little taller there. I kind of just reached up and grabbed it.”

Home Run Derby robber had deep Braves ties

Per The Athletic, Musterer is the son Richard Musterer, who is the official scorer for Braves games, making this story all the more hilarious. That is why Sam was on the field in the first place. As for Sam, he may have a talented baseball future of his own soon enough. The 17-year-old Musterer plays baseball for the Pope High School in Marietta, Ga. He plays both the outfield and is a right-handed pitcher, though he admittedly has never made a play like that before.

Raleigh, along with Caminero's teammate Brandon Lowe, had some choice words and jokes for Musterer after the Derby.

“Ah yeah, I paid him off,” Raleigh joked after winning the Mariners fourth Home Run Derby.

“I would have thrown him out of the game," Lowe joked. “I should have run out there and dragged him off.”

There is something to be said about the son of an official scorer nearly sending the official Home Run Derby tally into complete chaos. Had this occurred in, say, the first Home Run Derby back in 1985, we may not have had that luxury. Thankfully, the fine folks at Truist Park were ready for anything.