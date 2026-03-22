Brewers fans will loathe Craig Counsell's latest adjustment with rival Cubs

We could describe Craig Counsell any number of ways. He signed the largest managerial contract in MLB history at the time, and is one of the best baseball has to offer. There's no denying he gets the most out of his talent, and should consistently be valued at more than a couple wins above replacement, were that a thing. However, this man loves to tinker. He's been that way since he was hired as Brewers manager back in 2015. But time can change a manager, and his latest adjustment is an admirable one.

Milwaukee might not see it that way. Counsell got himself in trouble with the Brewers by tinkering a little too much, whether that be with his lineup, rotation or bullpen. I'm vague about this because I have to be – it happened often. But as Counsell enters his second decade leading a big-league team, he's willing to admit to past mistakes, and can make adjustments as a result. Look away, Brewers fans.

Cubs are benefitting from Craig Counsell's adjustments

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Moises Ballesteros Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moisés Ballesteros made the Cubs Opening Day roster. That is great news for a 22-year-old the Cubs have a lot of confidence in. Ballesteros is a former top-100 prospect who can help the team right now. His spring training production suggests just that, and while Counsell knows better than anyone not to put too much stock in those numbers, he also asked the Cubs coaching staff to steer clear of Ballesteros. He's just that hot right now.

“I’ve suggested to the hitting coaches that they stay away from him,” Counsell said. “I did have a meeting with the hitting coaches at one point this spring. I called them all together, and they got a little nervous. I said, ‘You guys should stay away from Ballesteros."

Counsell added that he was joking, but the message was received. Essentially, Counsell doesn't want the coaches under him to screw anything up. Whatever Ballesteros is doing at this very moment is working. There's always a temptation to tinker with a young player like Ballesteros. He's seeing the ball well right now, so why not increase his coaching so he's ready for Opening Day? There's risk to that, as well.

“It was a joke,” Counsell said. “But he’s so young and he does a lot of things well. He’s going to improve. I think someday Moisés will hit a lot of home runs. I don’t think it’ll be this year, but I think someday he’s going to hit a lot of home runs."

Why Craig Counsell still strikes a chord with Brewers fans

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (11) shakes hands with Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Counsell left Milwaukee in the 2023 offseason. While it wasn't all that surprised the Brewers didn't want to make him the highest-paid manager in baseball, it was a shock that he chose the Cubs, of all teams, to sign with. Cubs fans routinely call Milwaukee 'Wrigley North', and Counsell's betrayal only played into the big brother-little brother relationship these two organizations have.

The Cubs may have the bigger payroll, but the Brewers won the NL Central the last two years. Pat Murphy is the back-to-back NL Manager of the Year winner. Milwaukee emerged from this breakup a clear winner, at least in the short term. But that won't stop Brewers fans from booing Counsell at every opportunity, and cursing his name. Stories like the one I am writing don't help, admittedly, but his approach with Ballesteros is a departure from past norms.

Whether Counsell left Milwaukee or not is irrelevant. He would've made such adjustments eventually, and he trusts younger players far more than he did even last season. Look no further than Matt Shaw's Opening Series in Japan. Counsell gave Shaw the start, and it backfired quickly. His comments about Shaw after those games were, err, misconstrued – but also not helpful.

This spring, Counsell sounds far more understanding of the ups and downs young stars face. That includes Shaw and, eventually, Ballesteros. It's a benefit for the Cubs, and a departure from years past.