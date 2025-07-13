Byron Buxton's cycle only casts more doubt on HR Derby decision

Minnesota Twins fans know how electrifying Byron Buxton is, but the rest of the MLB world is about to find that out for themselves on Monday when the outfielder participates in the Home Run Derby. This is a well-deserved honor for Buxton, who has had a first half to remember, highlighted by his cycle on Saturday. Still, Buxton's history and electric season make it really tough to get behind him participating in the derby on Monday.

Buxton went 5-for-5 on Saturday and capped off his cycle by hitting a derby-like home run to dead center field. It was a 427-foot blast off Andrew Heaney in Minnesota's win. Buxton now has 21 home runs and a .921 OPS on the year, performing like the superstar he's always been capable of being when healthy.

THE HOME RUN THAT COMPLETED BYRON BUXTON'S CYCLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/bhFUoSYDaT — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 12, 2025

While he certainly deserves to be in the derby and will be electric to watch, again, it's getting harder to defend his decision to participate.

Byron Buxton's Home Run Derby participation is a risk that's hard to overlook

I can't say I blame Buxton for accepting MLB's invite. Again, he's deserving, he can win a good amount of money, and his son has been dreaming of this moment for quite some time. Still, it's hard to overlook his past, especially when he's playing so well.

Buxton has always been supremely talented, but he received just his second All-Star Game nod this season mostly because he's had as difficult a time as anyone when it comes to staying on the field. Excluding Buxton's rookie year and the shortened 2020 season, the outfielder has played in 100 or more games in just two of his eight years. He's on pace to pass that mark this season with ease, but all it takes is one injury to change that reality.

Buxton is now going to prepare to take as many as 40 swings in three minutes for at least one round. That isn't factoring in ties, bonus rounds, or Buxton advancing to the semifinal or final. He's going to take a ton of powerful swings in a short amount of time. It's a very taxing event that can absolutely result in injury.

Buxton is in the middle of an outstanding season in which he's been mostly healthy. The last thing anyone wants to see is for that to change in any way during the Home Run Derby. Hopefully, he's as must-watch in the derby as he is in ordinary Twins games and comes out of the event healthy. All MLB fans can do is cross their fingers in that regard.