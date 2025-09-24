Cubs are playing with fire no matter how injured Cade Horton is

Chicago Cubs rookie starting pitcher Cade Horton left his last start against the New York Mets with back tightness. While Craig Counsell and the Cubs training staff initially expressed optimism that Horton would be okay with time – and ideally avoid an injured list stint since Chicago will play in the NL Wild Card series in less than a week – the skipper backtracked some on Wednesday. Per Counsell, Horton will undergo an MRI, which underscores a few problems the Cubs really should've seen coming.

First, Horton is a rookie. While he's been one of the best pitchers in baseball since his promotion, relying on such a young starter to headline their postseason rotation was always a risk. Horton, along with Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon, are expected to be the Cubs primary starters in the Wild Card series and beyond.

Game Starting pitcher Game 1 Cade Horton Game 2 Shota Imanaga Game 3 Matthew Boyd Game 4 Jameson Taillon

There's always potential the Cubs could mix in a bullpen game with any of their starting pitchers, their failure to acquire another arm at the deadline – and relying on a rookie who hasn't pitched this many inning before in his career – could very well come back to bite them.

What will the Cubs do if Cade Horton is injured for the NL Wild Card series?

Well, this is probably a question the Cubs should've asked themselves at the trade deadline. Chicago was interested in plenty of starting pitchers, including Edwin Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins, as well as Mitch Keller of the NL Central rival Pittsburgh Pirates. Keller was readily available and has several years of control left on his deal. However, the Cubs reportedly weren't willing to meet the Bucs asking price, hence why he's still wearing black and gold.

Without Horton, the Cubs will rely on the pitchers currently in their starting rotation, such as Taillon, Imanaga and Boyd. Boyd has had a rough second half, while Imanaga has been relatively stable. He'll likely start Game 1 if Horton is shelved for a prolonged period of time.

One can only hope Horton receiving an MRI is a precautionary move, especially after he sounded so optimistic when speaking with the media after his last start, in which he was pulled.

“I felt really good pitching-wise,” Horton said. “I felt like I was hitting my spots, attacking guys. I really felt good. Just in-between innings, I started to get a little stiff. Breathing started to play a factor. Everything started to tighten up, so we just did not want to jeopardize next week.”

The latest on Horton, per Counsell, is that he's receiving an MRI, which he mentioned in a radio appearance on 670 The Score.

Craig Counsell shares the latest health update on Cade Horton (back) as he's getting an MRI this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/uLUcF852jO — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 24, 2025

Cubs are risking Cade Horton's future for the present

Horton has thrown 118 innings this season, and he's pitched remarkably well. So far this season, he has a 2.67 ERA in 22 starts, and is among the favorites to win National League Rookie of the Year. However, those 118 innings are also more than he's thrown at the professional level since he first debuted in 2023. The most innings Horton had pitched prior to making the major leagues was a shade over 88.

Now, this does not mean Horton is due to suffer a significant injury, but it does suggest the Cubs ought to tread carefully. Whether the Cubs believe they can win the World Series this season or not, Horton is a key piece of their rotation for years to come. Asking him to pitch through pain isn't worth the risk.