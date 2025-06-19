Cubs fans are fuming over this ridiculous Ian Happ trade proposal

With the MLB trade deadline on the horizon, rumors will persist, connecting players in hypothetical trade ideas to new teams. This latest piece from Newsweek comes to us and will leave the Chicago Cubs universe resisting the temptation to laugh, as the article has several faults.

Let's consider the Cubs and Atlanta Braves getting together for a trade. In this scenario, the writer suggests the Cubs trade away Ian Happ, Chicago's three-time Gold Glove winner, because he is the "worst" outfielder on the team. By doing so, Cubs DH Seiya Suzuki moves to left field. And here's the kicker: The Braves' Marcell Ozuna becomes the team's DH.

Why the Cubs trading Ian Happ for Marcell Ozuna makes no sense

Allow me to unravel the layers of what's wrong with this scenario. For one, Happ has a no-trade clause in his contract, which somehow continues to be swept under the rug and forgotten every time he gets connected to these trades. Assuming he would waive his NTC to join Atlanta, a team that may be selling at the deadline, is ludicrous ideology.

Ian Happ isn’t going anywhere, and here’s why

The Cubs are in first place in their division, and Happ not only loves Chicago but has stuck it out while the team has completely rebuilt and is now in a prime position to make it back to the postseason. Everything he has hoped for is coming to fruition for the Cubs, and he's not about to leave when the team is on the brink of success.

When talking about "swapping gold glovers," there's a difference in Happ (who has won three in a row and is in his prime) and Ozuna (who won one Gold Glove in 2017 and has been relegated to DH for several years).

This trade scenario doesn't even help the Braves

The thought that the Cubs need to add "more power" at the deadline is false. They are third in the National League in home runs. If anything, Atlanta needs to add more pop to its lineup, and they wouldn't be doing so by adding Happ. The Cubs' offense has been number one in runs per game all season, and adding a bat at the deadline is the last thing they are worried about.

Ozuna is a great hitter in his own right, but why would Atlanta, who are sellers in this scenario, trade for someone like Happ, who costs more annually than Ozuna but would provide less offensive production? If Atlanta sells, they will be looking to strengthen their farm system, not add a left fielder for more money that will only have one year of control, when they could get a good, near MLB-ready prospect with all six years of control intact.

The only Cubs-Braves trade that might make sense

If the Cubs and Braves strike a deal, it will be for Chris Sale, not Ozuna. The Cubs have been open about their desire to add a frontline starter and as many solid arms as possible. Names like Sandy Alcantara, Sale, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Tyler Anderson have all been floated in the rumor mill, and I'm confident one of those names will be a Chicago Cub by the deadline.

Ideally, the Cubs snag Sale from Atlanta and add one of the others from this list. Only Daniel Palencia has minor league options in the bullpen, so you're likely looking at guys like Ben Brown and Cade Horton being sent back to Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs already have tough roster decisions with Shota Imanaga and set-up man Porter Hodge returning from IL soon.

I agree that Hodge himself could be optioned and used as a reinforcement later in September when rosters expand. Genesis Cabrera could be DFAed, and Brown and Horton have options, so it's possible to make it work if the Cubs get hyper-aggressive by the deadline for pitching. Nonetheless, let's get the idea of trading Happ for Ozuna out of our heads because it's one of the more unrealistic scenarios we've heard about in quite some time.