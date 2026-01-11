Cubs lineup after signing Alex Bregman makes Chicago favorites in NL Central

The Chicago Cubs have frustrated their fans by acting like a small market team over the last few years. Jed Hoyer and co seem to have turned over a new leaf in 2026. After making a splash by trading for Edward Cabrera to bolster their rotation, they addressed the lineup with another splash on Saturday night. Alex Bregman is now a Cub.

While the Bears were taking on the Packers in the NFL playoffs, the baseball team in Chicago made another statement of intent. Bregman is set to sign a five-year deal worth $175 million. According to multiple reports, he has a no-trade clause and no opt outs.

With Bregman in the mix, the Cubs lineup looks like the one to beat in the NL Central.

What does Alex Bregman bring to the Cubs?

Bregman is a three-time All-Star, including an appearance last season with the Red Sox. He slashed .274/.360/.462 with an OPS of .821. Offensively, he's the picture of consistency, having never dipped below 114 in OPS+. He was 128 in that metric in 2025.

Most importantly, he's a postseason performer who will. bring a wealth of experience to the Cubs clubhouse. His leadership will make a difference.

Defensively, he's a plus at the hot corner. He won a Gold Glove with Houston in 2024. The Cubs won't have anything to worry about there.

Age and health is the biggest concern with Bregman, but that'll be the case for any player at 32 years old. He's still been good for 100+ appearances in each of the last four seasons.

Projected Cubs lineup after signing Alex Bregman

Cubs Lineup 1. Michael Busch, 1B (L) 2. Alex Bregman, 3B (R) 3. Ian Happ, LF (R/L) 4. Seiya Suzuki, RF (R) 5. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF (L) 6. Nico Hoerner, 2B (R) 7. Moises Ballesteros, DH (L) 8. Dansby Swanson, SS (R) 9. Carson Kelly, C (R)

The Cubs can go a couple different ways here. Matt Shaw is hanging out on the edge of this lineup. If Chicago is ready to make him the guy at second base, they could move Nico Hoerner this offseason, as Bob Nightengale suggested.

Chicago could also use Shaw as a super utility player, the MLB equivalent of the NBA's Sixth Man. He can fill in across the lineup as needed. Assuming this is the plan, the Cubs lineup isn't only dangerous, but deep.

Where does the Cubs' lineup rank in the NL Central?

The Cubs haven't won the NL Central since 2020 and only that one time in the last eight seasons. They're set up to change that in 2026. BetMGM had the Brewers and Cubs tied with the best odds to win the division. Now that Bregman is on board, Chicago should inch ahead of their rivals.

Simply put, the Cubs have the scariest lineup in the division. Four players in the lineup (Busch, Bregman, Suzuki and Ballesteros) posted an OPS above .800 last season. Right now, the Brewers don't have a single player in the lineup who was above that mark last year. No team in the division has more than two.

The lineup alone gives Chicago an edge, but they've also made moves to strengthen the rotation, putting them closer to competing with the Brewers on that front as well.