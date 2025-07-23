Cubs trade deadline rumors: Dylan Cease connection, Caissie's value, Cards reality

The Chicago Cubs will buy at the MLB trade deadline, as they should. Chicago acquired Kyle Tucker last winter in an attempt to go all-in this year. So far, their trust in Tucker and the roster has paid off. ESPN's Jeff Passan listed the Cubs as one of the most likely teams to upgrade their roster in the coming week-plus. Frankly, it would be a disappointment if they didn't.

However, the magnitude of such rumors are a lot to handle. Chicago has been connected to everyone from Mitch Keller to Eugenio Suarez. With the deadline rapidly approaching, Jed Hoyer's phone is ringing off the hook. The Cubs have a strong farm system they can deal from in hopes of winning a World Series in 2025. For now, though, they are tied with the Milwaukee Brewers and fighting for many of the same top-flight players.

Here's the latest on the Cubs.

Jed Hoyer has made calls about Dylan Cease

The San Diego Padres are in second place in the NL West and within striking distance of the Los Angeles Dodgers. By no means are they in a position to sell at the MLB trade deadline. However, with Dylan Cease on the final year of his deal and likely to leave in free agency, the Friars would be silly not to listen. That's where the Cubs come in, as Buster Olney of ESPN reports. Hoyer is working the phones to find the best starting pitcher available even if it costs him an arm and a leg.

"A surprise name has emerged in the starting pitcher market: Dylan Cease, who will be eligible for free agency at year's end. Perception of other teams is that the Padres are intent on making a push for the playoffs, and would use Cease to help fill other roster needs...Cubs among teams that have talked about him," Olney wrote.

Cease is having a down year by his standards, posting an ERA north of 4.00. However, Cease started his career as a minor leaguer in the Cubs system. He has some friends within the organization. The right-handed ace is the exact kind of frontline starter Chicago needs if they're to compete with the Dodgers, Brewers and Phillies atop the National League.

Owen Caissie increases his trade value for the Cubs

If the Cubs are going to trade any of their top prospects at the deadline, in all likelihood it will be outfielder Owen Caissie. The Cubs top prospect is raking at Triple-A Iowa, and he has been mentioned by multiple insiders as a trade chip Chicago is willing to part with for the right short-term gain. While the Cubs have many needs, the starting rotation is priority No. 1 thanks to injuries to Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon, among others.

The good news for the Cubs is that Caissie has been red hot as of late. Overall, he has a .964 OPS in Triple-A along with 20 home runs. He'd provide an immediate power bat to any team that acquires him, and a piece to build around. Caissie is as close to MLB-ready as one can get in the minor leagues, but the Cubs outfield is crowded, which has kept him in Iowa far too long.

Why a Cardinals-Cubs trade is unlikely to happen

The Cubs are willing to trade with teams in their own division, like the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago has been one of the teams interested in Mitch Keller and even Ke'Bryan Hayes. However, any deal with the Cardinals appears off the table for now. These two fanbases hate each other. On paper, though, some deals between the two rivals would make some sense if Hoyer could get Mozeliak and Chaim Bloom on the phone.

The Cardinals lean more towards selling everyday. The Cubs are clear buyers. If they were any other teams, they'd be easy trade fits. However, that's not the reality we live in. In a piece from The Athletic published on Wednesday, Hoyer and Mozeliak sounded...a lot alike in their trade deadline approach. Still, Patrick Mooney made it clear that no deal is close.

"As division rivals, the Cubs and Cardinals do not come together to make deals at the deadline," Mooney wrote.

Hoyer has been in Mozeliak's position. He can relate to the struggles of appeasing a passionate fanbase while considering their future prospects. Mozeliak also has tougher calls that usual, as he is relinquishing his duties in favor of Chaim Bloom this winter.

Don't expect a Cubs-Cardinals trade prior to the deadline either way. Hell will freeze over beforehand.