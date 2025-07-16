Dave Roberts pulled a fast one on Braves with Freddie Freeman ovation

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts must've assumed the entire National League lineup was filled with his everyday players. That, at the very least, is how it came off. Roberts pitched Clayton Kershaw for nearly an entire inning early on despite him being named to the team thanks to the commissioner himself. Roberts even rubbed the Dodgers signing of Freddie Freeman – which occurred years ago at this point – in the face of Braves fans.

Atlanta did the right thing by giving Freeman a standing ovation. He will always be a fan favorite at Truist Park. However, one can't help but wonder why a Freeman ovation was necessary in the first place, much like the Fried ovation, and the Kershaw ovation. It's almost as if Roberts was making a show of all Braves fans have lost in recent years, though he had no control over the Fried situation.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Dave Roberts gave Freddie Freeman the chance at a standing ovation, but not an actual Braves player

Freeman got the standing ovation he deserved from Braves fans. He also received it during his All-Star Game intro, however. Roberts opted to double down just to twist the knife ever so slightly.

Freddie Freeman gets a standing ovation from the Atlanta crowd 🥹 pic.twitter.com/uiVKRyTonK — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2025

However, what Braves fans are just now realizing is that Roberts did not offer the same opportunity to their own All-Star starter in Ronald Acuña Jr. Acuña Jr. left the field in the middle of the game, as most players do, and was replaced with little fanfare.

Letting Freddie get an ovation but not Acuña whos in his own ballpark is nasty work by Dave Roberts — Dalton (@daltine_cracker) July 16, 2025

The Dodgers may have a literal team of All-Stars, but to make Braves fans cheer on their former players, but not their current perennial MVP candidate seems like an unnecessary shot.

Dave Roberts could come to regret poking Braves fans

The Braves and Dodgers have recent history, as well. Atlanta defeated the Dodgers on their way to the 2021 World Series, embarrassing them in the process. Since then, Los Angeles has reversed the trend, and added a team of All-Stars including Freeman.

It would've been natural for Acuña Jr. to receive an ovation in his own park. It happens all the time at All-Star Games. Instead, Roberts removed Acuña with little notice, and Braves fans missed the chance to let their star outfielder know exactly how they feel about him.

That's bush league, whether Roberts meant it that way or not. It could come back to haunt him down the line.