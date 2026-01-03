Dodgers dominance in Japan shouldn't be questioned after one quiet winter

Since the 2023 offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. Sure, the Ohtani signing came after he had already established himself as an all-time great, but the Dodgers gave Yamamoto the richest deal a starting pitcher had ever received straight out of Japan, and they won the highly-competitive Sasaki sweepstakes also straight out of Japan.

Ohtani came first, and he seemingly played a big role in convincing his Japanese peers to join him. Given the Japanese presence on the Dodgers, the fact that Southern California is as close as any MLB team can get to Japan, and the Dodgers' success overall, it was widely assumed by most that the Dodgers would simply sign the best NPB talents every winter. The fact that they didn't do so this winter gives MLB fans some hope that maybe the Dodgers' dominance in Japan is over. There are reasons to believe that isn't the case beyond this year, though.

None of this offseason's NPB stars were fits with the Dodgers

As enticing as it might be to build a Japanese superteam, the fit has to be there. The Dodgers, obviously, had room for the three stars they've signed, but where would this year's players slot in on that roster?

Both Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto are corner infielders who could also DH. Well, Ohtani is a DH, and both Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy have the corner infield spots filled up for 2026. They could have signed to be bench players, but why do that if starting roles are available elsewhere?

The Dodgers could conceivably have made room for Tatsuya Imai, a starting pitcher, but they also have as good and as deep a rotation as any, especially with Sasaki primed to revert to a starting role. Even if Imai had said he wanted to join the Dodgers instead of saying he wanted to beat them, I'm not sure the Dodgers would've had much interest in giving him the contract he got anyway.

There are clear concerns with all three NPB free agents

Beyond fit, how good are these players actually going to be in MLB? Ohtani was an MVP when he came to town, and Yamamoto and Sasaki were both seen as high-end starting pitchers. All three of this year's major NPB free agents had clear-cut concerns.

Can Murakami make enough contact or defend well enough to keep him in the field? These are two clear concerns. The power is real, but power alone isn't enough to thrive in MLB. Will Imai's pitches translate to MLB? Everyone wants to assume he'll be an ace, and he might be, but given the contract he signed, it's clear MLB teams didn't view him as anything close to a sure thing. As for Okamoto, his floor is the highest of the bunch, but what, exactly, is his ceiling? Can he be anything more than a decent MLB player?

There's always a level of risk that comes from signing a player straight out of Japan. I mean, as great as Ohtani is now, it took him a bit to adjust to MLB. Yamamoto has thrived, making his rocky start a distant memory, but that doesn't mean it didn't happen. Even Sasaki struggled to the point where he was demoted to the minor leagues and pitched out of the bullpen in the postseason.

The Dodgers would've had to figure out a way to make room for these players, and it's far from a guarantee that any of them will turn into future stars. Why bother at that point?

Dodgers will be able to sign any of these players sooner rather than later

MLB teams have seen the risk with the three free agents and reacted accordingly. Murakami inked a two-year, $34 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, allowing him to re-test the market again at 27 years of age. Imai signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros, but with opt-outs after each season. If Imai pitches well in 2026, he'll presumably test free agency as a 28-year-old. Okamoto has yet to sign as of this writing, but he's unlikely to receive anything more than four years at most.

Let's say one or more of these players thrive and test free agency in the 2026 or 2027 offseason. Well, Muncy is at third base now, but 2026 is his final year under contract. The Dodgers can easily let him walk while signing a younger option like Murakami or Okamoto. Even Freddie Freeman is only under contract through 2027.

On the starting pitching front, Tyler Glasnow can be a free agent after the 2027 season. Even if Imai chooses to test free agency next winter, the Dodgers would be more willing to make room for him, as they likely are for Tarik Skubal, if he proves he can pitch well at this level.

If the Dodgers want any of these players, there's no reason to think they can't sign them in 2026 or 2027.

Dodgers will always be attractive to Japanese free agents

At the end of the day, the Dodgers have everything a Japanese free agent could possibly want. They play in Southern California, a great place to live that happens to be as close as they can get to Japan while playing in MLB.

Additionally, the Dodgers happen to spend more money than any other team, are competitive every year, and have some of the world's best Japanese players on their roster. Why wouldn't a Japanese player want to sign with them?

The fit has to be right. Clearly, the fit wasn't right with any of this offseason's free agents, but that doesn't mean it never will be. The Dodgers can make their mark in Japan once again as soon as next winter.

Future NPB stars Dodgers can sign

Even if the Dodgers decide this current crop just isn't for them ever, there are several enticing Japanese players they can sign.

3B/OF Teruaki Sato

Teruaki Sato is a name to keep an eye on as soon as next offseason. He, much like Murakami, is a boom-or-bust hitter, as evidenced by his 40 home runs and 163 strikeouts in 139 games in 2025, but his ceiling is massive. He's primarily a third baseman, but he's played some outfield as well, so the Dodgers can make room for him at either spot.

RHP Atsuki Taneichi

Atsuki Taneichi is another player who might become available for the Dodgers to sign next offseason. The 27-year-old isn't as dynamic as Imai, but he had a monster second half this past season in Japan, and seemingly gets better every year. He can make a Dodgers strength just that much tougher to beat.

LHP Hiroya Miyagi

There's a chance 24-year-old Hiroya Miyagi will test the MLB waters next offseason or not long after that. There are obvious red flags like his height (5-7) and the fact that his average fastball velocity is around 90 MPH, but his results in Japan have been nothing short of outstanding, and there's always the chance that he'll be of interest to the Dodgers.