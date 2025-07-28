Dodgers' perfect Emmanuel Clase pivot is right in their own backyard

With the Los Angeles Dodgers needing bullpen help desperately, there was reason to believe they'd go out of their way to acquire Emmanuel Clase from the Cleveland Guardians. Not only is Clase arguably the best closer in the game, but he'd come with additional years of club control, ensuring Los Angeles would have a lockdown closer for the foreseeable future. Well, MLB placing the right-hander on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of the league's sports-betting investigation puts an end to any Clase-related rumors, at least for now.

Clase might've been the best option out there, but even without him, there are tons of high-end relievers for the Dodgers to consider. The one they should ultimately pivot to is one they have a ton of familiarity with and one who happens to be playing in Southern California - Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Dodgers should consider Kenley Jansen reunion following Emmanuel Clase news

To put it plainly, Jansen is not the superstar he once was in Dodger blue at 37 years of age. He is, however, still a really good reliever, and he could prove to be a useful piece late in games in the Dodgers' bullpen.

Jansen has a 3.11 ERA in 41 appearances and 37.2 innings of work overall, and he's converted 18 of his 19 save opportunities. What makes Jansen particularly intriguing, though, is that he's dominated lately.

Kenley Jansen over his last 15 app



14 IP

0.00 ERA

15 SO

2 BB#Angels — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) July 28, 2025

Jansen has not allowed a run in any of his last 15 appearances, and he's posted a 2.28 ERA in his last 30 outings. In fact, Jansen has allowed 13 earned runs all year, and six of them came in one particularly brutal outing. It's never fun to watch a reliever completely implode as Jansen did on that early-May day against the Detroit Tigers, but outside of that one blowup, he's been pretty much as advertised.

Jansen, considering his age and expiring contract status, won't cost much if the Angels opt to trade him, making him relatively easy for the Dodgers to acquire, and allowing them to make another splash at the same time.

The Dodgers need to bolster their bullpen, and Jansen figures to be one of the best available relievers. It's time for the Dodgers to bring Kenley home and allow him to potentially finish his career in style.