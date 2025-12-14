Dodgers ran into an unexpected concern just days after signing Edwin Diaz

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million contract at the MLB Winter Meetings. Diaz, formerly closer for the New York Mets, should help an ailing Dodgers bullpen. If the Los Angeles superteam had one weakness last season, it was their 'pen, and not by design.

While Diaz brings quite the pedigree to the City of Angels, he also has an extensive injury history. In fact, at the last World Baseball Classic, he suffered a torn PCL which ended his 2023 MLB season before it even began. Now, Diaz wants to pitch for Puerto Rico once again. The Dodgers might not be too happy about that.

Dodgers already have a conflict with Edwin Diaz

World Baseball Classic Pool D: Puerto Rico v Dominican Republic | Eric Espada/GettyImages

If Diaz didn't have an injury history at the WBC, this likely wouldn't be an issue. However, Diaz hurt his knee while celebrating Puerto Rico's win over the Dominican Republic in 2023. It's not like he suffered that injury on the mound, or doing anything normally associated with the game of baseball. For that reason alone, expect Los Angeles to back down, if this is even an issue to begin with.

“It’s been a little hectic, but you have to honor your commitments. I went there to get my physical and told them I had to return to Puerto Rico on Saturday because I had this commitment with José Berríos. The team was flexible; everything flowed very well, we were able to sign, and we’re here today,” the Puerto Rican closer said in a brief interview with the press.

The good news is that Diaz reportedly told the Dodgers he was committed to Puerto Rico prior to signing on the dotted line. The bad news is that Dodgers fans ought to be holding their collective breath.

Why the Dodgers might take issue with Edwin Diaz's WBC commitment

Roki Sasaki has already said he will not pitch for team Japan this time around. Sasaki took on the Dodgers closer role last postseason, and LA hopes to keep him in the rotation in 2026 thanks in part to their bullpen investments this winter. The only real way they can do that long term is if Diaz remains healthy, which he has done ever since he came back from said knee injury in 2024.

MLB teams do have the right to stop players from playing in the World Baseball Classic, though it could impact their relationship with said asset long term. Considering CBA negotiations are looming, it'd be unwise for the Dodgers to enact this clause unless they have a good reason for doing so.

Odds are, Diaz is just as aware of his past WBC injury as the Dodgers are. He ought to take it easy this time around should Puerto Rico win a couple games and make a run. Andrew Friedman and Co. will be watching closely to make sure their latest addition is utilized properly.

World Baseball Classic is critical to international stars like Edwin Diaz

World Baseball Classic Pool D: Puerto Rico v Dominican Republic | Al Bello/GettyImages

Diaz is just one of a large number of international stars that make the World Baseball Classic what it is. MLB is a melting pot of baseball talent. Participation ought to be encouraged, rather than discouraged, even in Diaz's rare case. Sure, it is possible Diaz could hurt himself again in 2026, but the payoff is worth that initial concern.

Players like Diaz, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto identify with their cultures for obvious reasons. Heck, the Dodgers benefitted greatly from the last WBC. Yamamoto and Sasaki were both teammates of Ohtani, and that connection led them both to Los Angeles in free agency.

Diaz ought to err on the side of caution when he pitched for Yadier Molina's club in 2026, but he also cannot deny his heritage. Diaz is a proud Puerto Rican, and there's something to be said of pitching with that name across his chest. The Dodgers should sit back, enjoy the ride, and perhaps have a team doctor on call.