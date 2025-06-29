Ethan Holliday just put MLB on notice with a bold appearance before the draft

In just a couple of weeks, Ethan Holliday, Matt Holliday's son and Jackson Holliday's brother, will hear his name called in the MLB Draft. The only question is which team will select him? Holliday attending Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals alongside Matt and agent Scott Boras might help answer that question.

As fun as it is to go to any MLB game, Holliday didn't attend this game expecting it to be a World Series preview. The Angels are trying their best to hang around the AL Wild Card race, while the Nationals are all but out of NL postseason contention.

Holliday is there because these teams hold the top two picks in the upcoming MLB Draft. The Nationals will kick off the festivities by selecting No. 1 overall, and the Angels will pick right after them.

Top draft prospect Ethan Holliday and his dad Matt Holliday are at tonight's Nationals-Angels game!



The Nationals and Angels hold the No. 1 & No. 2 picks in the 2025 MLB Draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/TjRNo54nmm — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Ethan Holiday hopes one of the teams he's watching will draft him

Holliday has long been considered one of the top prospects of this year's class, and for good reason. I mean, around this time last year, some evaluators felt as if Ethan could be better than Jackson, a former No. 1 overall pick and once MLB's top prospect. While he's a near lock to get selected somewhere within the first five picks, he's far from a lock to get taken by the Nationals or Angels.

The Nationals already have a slew of talented left-handed position players. It's never ideal not to go best player available in the MLB Draft, but perhaps the Nationals will look for a better fit for their needs. The Angels have made it a pattern, smart or not, to select the most MLB-ready prospect with their first-round pick in recent years. Holliday is an exciting prospect, but as an 18-year-old coming out of high school, he'll likely need at least a year or two in the minor leagues before he's MLB-ready. A dominant collegiate southpaw like Kade Anderson, who impressed in the College World Series, might be too good to pass on.

A recent mock draft had Holliday falling down to the Rockies, Matt's former team, at No. 4 overall. Most mock drafts have had him going No. 1 overall to Washington, though. At the end of the day, you just never know.

Holliday's presence at this game of all he could attend is eye-opening, and might tell the MLB world something about what's to come in the matter of weeks. He certainly hopes he is watching his future team in action.