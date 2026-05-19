Every AL contender’s biggest trade deadline need

There's parity, and then there's what's going on in the American League right now, where four of 15 teams are currently above .500 (!) and eight teams are within 4.5 games of the lead in their respective divisions. No matter how sluggish your start, you can talk yourself into having plenty of time to turn things around and mount a playoff push — and that should make for a profoundly chaotic trade deadline.

Because while the pennant appears to be here for the taking, the flip side of that coin is that no current contender can feel that great about the state of their roster. Everyone has needs to fill ahead of deadline season, some more glaring than others.

Tampa Bay Rays: One more starting pitcher

Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

If you wanted to target a bat here instead — particularly a middle infielder, or an upgrade on Cedric Mullins in center — I'd certainly understand. But Tampa has ridden their current lineup to the AL's best record, so instead I'm choosing to focus on how to shore up the pitching-and-defense formula that the team has played to perfection so far.

For as good as this rotation has been, there are real durability concerns. Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan come with lengthy injury histories. Steven Matz does too, and is currently on the IL. Ryan Pepiot is done for the year after undergoing hip surgery. Things have gotten so bad that one-time closer Griffin Jax is converting from reliever to starter on the fly in the middle of the season. It's fair to wonder whether this group will wear down by the stretch run, and adding one more innings-eater could do wonders.

New York Yankees: A whole new bullpen

New York Yankees v New York Mets | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

The Yankees had reason to be concerned about their bullpen even before David Bednar started coughing up late leads; now that the closer spot is its own question mark, Brian Cashman has a four-alarm fire to address at the trade deadline. There just aren't enough arms for Aaron Boone to trust with high-leverage spots right now, and the ones he can — like Fernando Cruz and Brent Headrick — he runs the risk of working into ground.

New York will no doubt shop at the top of the market, but Cashman can't stop there. This team needs multiple relievers, just like they did last summer when they brought in Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird. Bumping Bednar to set-up duty while adding another middle reliever to take some stress off of Cruz, Doval and Headrick would set the Yankees up well.

Cleveland Guardians: A Hunter Gaddis replacement

Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians | Diamond Images/GettyImages

It feels weird just typing this out, but I feel ... actually pretty okay about the state of the Guardians offense? Chase DeLauter has finally arrived, top prospect Travis Bazzana has hit the ground running and Angel Martinez appears to be a real find. With Kyle Manzardo heating up and potentially more farm system help on the way, Cleveland's lineup should at least be credible.

To make the Guards Ball formula work, though, you need pitching — and after years of fielding some of the best bullpens in the sport, Cleveland's relief unit has taken a step back to start 2026. Closer Cade Smith is rebounding nicely after a slow start, but Hunter Gaddis looks like a shell of himself right now, leaving the Guardians short on high-leverage righties. Someone like Houston's Bryan Abreu would be an excellent reclamation project for this organization to take on.

Chicago White Sox: To keep their eyes on the future

Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

Hey, if you're one of only two teams currently above .500 in the AL Central, you get included as a contender; such is the state of the American League right now. But for as bright as the future is on the South Side — with exciting young talent, a stud in Munetaka Murakami and competent new ownership on board — we need not get ahead of ourselves. The time will come, sooner rather than later, for Chris Getz to start pushing his chips in. Right now, though, Chicago should hold tight and see how long they can keep this up.

Athletics: A rotation anchor

Miami Marlins v Tampa Bay Rays | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

Two months or so into the season, the A's are who we thought they were: A team with a dynamite lineup (seventh in team wRC+ since the start of May) that might not have enough pitching to sustain a division title run — even in the thoroughly mediocre AL West. It's unclear whether this front office has interest in flipping its top prospects for current Major League help, but if they are — and if Seattle continues to flounder, this division is extremely winnable — Alcantara would be a great fit.

For starters, he works deep into games on a consistent basis, a dream for a team that wants to expose its bullpen as little as possible. And his ground ball-heavy approach is a perfect fit for the A's tiny home ballpark in Sacramento.

Seattle Mariners: A righty bat

Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels | Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

Rarely will you find team-wide platoon splits as extreme as what Seattle's rocking right now: The Mariners are third in baseball in wRC+ against righties (116) but fourth-worst against lefties (a miserable 77). Outside of Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena, pretty much every hitter of note in this lineup is left-handed, and key contributors like Dominic Canzone and Luke Raley come with extreme platoon splits.

It's clear at this point that the likes of Rob Refsnyder, Mitch Garver and Connor Joe won't cut it. Seattle needs to add a true righty thumper who can punish left-handed pitching, someone like Angels DH Jorge Soler.