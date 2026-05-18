MLB standings reveal AL, NL contenders with the worst luck: Dodgers can't catch a break

For those MLB pundits who assume the best teams in baseball create their own luck, I submit to you the following article. Luck, as it turns out, can be measured. One need not look any further than the standings, as a team's expected win-loss record compared to the real thing can paint a stark picture.

For teams like the Rays and Cardinals, lady luck is on their side. St. Louis has an expected win-loss record a full four games worse than their actual margin. The Rays are MLB's luckiest team, as their expected win-loss record is just 25-20. Meanwhile, they sit atop the AL East with a 30-15 record. Of course, expected wins and losses don't tell the entire story. These statistics are determined by run differential, which can often be misleading if said team is on the wrong side of a blowout. Don't tell that to Yankees and Dodgers fans, though.

AL East

Miami Marlins v Tampa Bay Rays | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

Team Record Games Back Last 10 Games Expected W-L Tampa Bay Rays 30-15 -- 7-3 25-20 New York Yankees 28-19 3.0 3-7 31-16 Toronto Blue Jays 21-25 9.5 5-5 22-24 Baltimore Orioles 21-26 10.0 4-6 19-28 Boston Red Sox 19-27 11.5 4-6 21-25

If you can name more than a handful of players on the Tampa Bay Rays, you know more than most casual baseball fans. Tampa has been on a roll since the end of April, and finally overtook the Yankees for first place in the AL East last week. They've since added to that lead despite a run differential that pales in comparison to New York. The Yankees have a far greater expected win-loss record than the Rays, and if that held true to this point in the season they'd have a commanding division lead.

Of course, as I mentioned earlier in this story, run differential doesn't tell the entire story. The Yankees rotation has been dealt some tough injury blows early this season, in particular with Max Fried landing on the IL. The returns of Carlos Rodon and eventually Gerrit Cole could go a long way in evening the score, so to speak.

AL Central

Cincinnati Reds v Cleveland Guardians | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Team Record Games Back Last 10 Games Expected W-L Cleveland Guardians 26-22 -- 7-3 25-23 Chicago White Sox 24-22 1.0 7-3 22-24 Minnesota Twins 21-26 4.5 5-5 23-24 Detroit Tigers 20-27 5.5 2-8 22-25 Kansas City Royals 20-27 5.5 3-7 21-26

A division that was defined by teams hovering around the .500 mark finally offers some degree of separation thanks to the recent hot streaks from the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox. Cleveland just secured its first sweep of the season last week. Meanwhile, the White Sox survived a tough crosstown weekend test against the Cubs.

The Detroit Tigers, once thought to be the main competition of Cleveland in the Central have fallen off dramatically since Tarik Skubal's injury. While Skubal is expected to return from a scope to remove loose bodies in his elbow sooner than expected, he alone will not solve the Tigers woes.

AL West

St. Louis Cardinals v Athletics | Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

Team Record Games Back Last 10 Games Expected W-L Athletics 23-23 -- 5-5 22-24 Texas Rangers 22-24 1.0 5-5 23-23 Seattle Mariners 22-26 2.0 4-6 25-23 Houston Astros 19-29 5.0 4-6 19-29 Los Angeles Angels 16-31 7.5 2-8 18-29

The Athletics are one of the best stories in baseball. A team without a home playings its ball in a minor-league park in Sacramento has a hold on the AL West, albeit not by a wide margin. The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners loom as far more proven rosters. Seattle in particular made a run to the ALCS just last season, and were a game away from winning the pennant.

Given their expected win-loss record, the Mariners should still be favored to win this division, assuming they can break out of their early-season slump. One need not look further than Cal Raleigh, who is on the injured list and hitting under the Mendoza line despite his record-setting 2025 season.

NL East

Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

Team Record Games Back Last 10 Games Expected W-L Atlanta Braves 32-15 -- 6-4 34-13 Philadelphia Phillies 24-23 8.0 7-3 22-25 Washington Nationals 23-24 9.0 6-4 22-25 Miami Marlins 21-26 11.0 5-5 22-25 New York Mets 20-26 11.5 6-4 21-25

The Braves are far and away the best team in the NL East, and arguably the greatest threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League as a whole. While the Phillies have come on of late, the deficit in the East remains a solid eight games, which could take months to make up barring a complete collapse by Atlanta. The Braves bullpen, highlighted by the three-headed monster of Dylan Lee, Robert Suarez and Raisel Iglesias, is one of the best in baseball.

Speaking of those pesky Phillies, they have rebounded from firing Rob Thomson in April quite well. The Phillies swept the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend at PNC Park, buoyed by efforts from Christopher Sanchez, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

NL Central

Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox | Michael Hirschuber/GettyImages

Team Record Games Back Last 10 Games Expected W-L Chicago Cubs 29-18 -- 4-6 28-19 Milwaukee Brewers 26-18 1.5 8-2 28-16 St. Louis Cardinals 27-19 1.5 6-4 23-23 Pittsburgh Pirates 24-23 5.0 4-6 25-22 Cincinnati Reds 24-23 5.0 4-6 20-27

The Central-leading Cubs lost two out of three games to the crosstown rival White Sox over the weekend. That wasn't the result they were looking for heading into a pivotal matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers early this week. The winner of that series sets themselves up well heading into Memorial Day weekend.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals are steady as ever. Despite a lackluster run differential and an expected win-loss record of 23-23, the Cardinals are, in fact, far better than that, and just 1.5 games back in a crowded Central division full of teams over .500. If Chaim Bloom wanted to retool this team in his vision, he's going to have to wait until the trade deadline.

NL West

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers | Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages

Team Record Games Back Last 10 Games Expected W-L Los Angeles Dodgers 29-18 -- 6-4 33-14 San Diego Padres 28-18 0.5 6-4 24-22 Arizona Diamondbacks 22-23 6.0 5-5 21-24 San Francisco Giants 20-27 9.0 6-4 19-28 Colorado Rockies 18-29 11.0 4-6 19-28

The Dodgers have little to worry about at this point in the season. Los Angeles is built to win when it matters, rather than just in May. That being said, their expected win-loss record is four games worse than the actual result, which could grow concerning if the supposed little brother Padres are able to stick with them over the long haul. The Padres expected win-loss record is just two games over .500. However, with a sound bullpen lead by the ever-dominant Mason Miller has them in prime position to overtake LA should they slip up.

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