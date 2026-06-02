Every disappointing MLB team's reason to hope

Two months into the MLB season, several teams sit below .500 but each has a tangible reason to believe in a turnaround.

Two months into the MLB regular season, teams can no longer use the "it's early" excuse. Those that have subpar records can safely be deemed disappointing at this point. With that being said, while it isn't early, it isn't exactly late, either. These teams have been disappointing so far, but their fans should still have hope for at least one reason. Let's dive in.

Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Record: 28-32

28-32 Reason for hope: Samuel Basallo is already a star

The Baltimore Orioles are 28-32, and given the state of their pitching staff, I'm not sure they'll be able to meet those lofty preseason expectations. What I can say is that the Orioles can score runs, and Samuel Basallo's emergence has helped them immensely.

Basallo, one of MLB's top prospects last season, has come into his own in his first full big-league campaign, slashing .283/.345/.516 with nine home runs and 25 RBI. In a lineup consisting of the likes of Gunnar Henderson, Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward and Adley Rutschman, you can argue that Basallo has been this team's best and most consistent hitter this season. A 21-year-old providing that kind of impact can help the O's not only win games now but also well into the future.

Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Record: 25-33

25-33 Reason for hope: Elite run prevention

Craig Breslow made it a point to improve the Boston Red Sox's run prevention over the offseason. While he clearly didn't do enough to improve their run production, as evidenced by the team's 25-33 record, the Red Sox are a team built to keep opposing offense at bay. They rank in the top 10 in staff ERA right now, which is not something you'd expect from a team eight games under .500.

Boston has gotten outstanding production from its bullpen. While the rotation could be better, rookies Connelly Early and Payton Tolle have excelled, Ranger Suarez and Sonny Gray have been mostly effective and Garrett Crochet will return at some point. Heck, while Brayan Bello has struggled mightily as a starter, even he's been quite good as a bulk reliever. Scoring runs will continue to be an issue, but as long as Boston can prevent runs, the team will have a chance to win lots of games — which, when you're 25-33, is about all you can ask for.

Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs pitcher Daniel Palencia | David Banks-Imagn Images

Record: 32-28

32-28 Reason for hope: We've seen this team dominate already

The Chicago Cubs have been MLB's most inconsistent team. On one hand, they've already strung together a pair of 10-game winning streaks. On the other hand, they've also had a 10-game losing streak in there as well. While the doomers will focus on the bad, which happens to be going on right now, why not focus on the positive?

We've seen this team play really well, and we know there's a lot of talent to get excited about. The Cubs are as good defensively as any team, they have a lot of offensive upside and, while their pitching is very beaten up right now, it's not bad when healthy. Chicago is too talented to continue to struggle. Don't be surprised to see them shoot up the NL Central standings sooner than later.

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Record: 22-38

22-38 Reason for hope: Tarik Skubal is almost back

The Detroit Tigers have gone 5-20 without Tarik Skubal. Yes, that is a real statistic. Skubal is great and all, but man, has it been demoralizing watching this team crumble ever since he landed on the IL. You'd be hard-pressed to find a single player on this team that's stepped up in his absence. The one source of hope Tigers fans have for this season is that Skubal is on his way back.

Somehow, despite undergoing surgery to remove a loose body in his elbow in early May, Skubal is nearing a return. He just threw 64 pitches in a simulated game, and the next step in his recovery could be a rehab start later this week. A return to the Majors could immediately follow that. That's right: Skubal might be back in just a couple of weeks. It's certainly likely that the hole the Tigers have dug themselves is too deep to get out of, but with Skubal back, perhaps this team can go on a run. Crazier things have happened.

Houston Astros

Houston Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Record: 27-34

27-34 Reason for hope: Their pitching can't get any worse

The Houston Astros rank in the top 10 in the Majors in runs scored, home runs and OPS, yet they're still seven games under .500 because of their pitching. Houston's 4.92 staff ERA is the worst in the AL and better than only the Colorado Rockies. Injuries have hurt, but virtually everyone not named Spencer Arrighetti and just a couple of others has struggled to an extent.

Things can't get any worse, right? I mean, Tatsuya Imai should eventually find his footing. Bryan Abreu should revert to form. Hunter Brown should return from the IL. If the Astros get even average pitching, it wouldn't be shocking to see them make a playoff push, given how well Yordan Alvarez and the entire lineup have played.

Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Record: 22-37

22-37 Reason for hope: Bobby Witt Jr.

The Kansas City Royals are a mess. Injuries have ravaged what was supposed to be the strength of their team in the rotation. Their two best relievers, Carlos Estevez and Lucas Erceg, have either struggled or been injured. Most frustratingly, the lineup has been abysmal, with one exception: Bobby Witt Jr.

The Royals might be dead last in the Majors in runs scored, but they do have Witt, MLB's leader in fWAR by a wide margin. As long as the supporting cast steps it up just a bit, knowing that Witt, one of the three to five best players on the planet, is on the team should give Royals fans hope that a run is possible.

New York Mets

New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Record: 26-33

26-33 Reason for hope: Rookies are making a major impact

As bad as the New York Mets have been, they've been better of late, wrapping up a winning month of May and pulling to within 5.5 games of the third Wild Card spot. A big reason why they've been able to win games, outside of Juan Soto, has to do with their rookies stepping up. The youngsters picked up a lot of the slack in the absence of anything from vets Jorge Polanco, Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien.

Nolan McLean, outside of a couple of brutal starts, has had a really promising rookie year, looking like the ace of the future in Flushing. Carson Benge, despite a rough beginning to his career, has hit .320 with a .838 OPS in his last 26 games. A.J. Ewing, despite some recent struggles at the plate, has displayed an outstanding eye and has been as impressive as any center fielder defensively in the game. As long as the rookies keep this up, why can't the Mets make a run, assuming their veterans can play even a little bit better?

San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Record: 23-36

23-36 Reason for hope: Rafael Devers is showing signs of life

Rafael Devers was one of the worst players in the Majors for the first month of the season, but May was a different story. Devers slashed .306/.356/.593 with five home runs and 19 RBI last month, finishing by going 4-for-6 with three doubles against the Rockies. It took way too long, but Devers is finally looking like the superstar that the San Francisco Giants thought they were getting.

When Devers is hot, he has the ability to carry an offense. Now, he hasn't done so yet, mainly because he's gotten so little help from his supporting cast. But if Devers continues to rake, the Giants should be able to string some wins together.

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Record: 29-31

29-31 Reason for hope: They're bound to get healthier

From George Springer to Trey Yesavage to Shane Bieber, the Toronto Blue Jays have been as banged up as any team in the majors. Even Dylan Cease, a man who hadn't missed a start in six years, is currently on the IL. The good news for Jays fans is that this is bound to get better.

Yesavage, Springer and Nathan Lukes are back, and several others are nearing their returns. It would not be surprising to see Cease, Bieber, Max Scherzer, Addison Barger, Alejandro Kirk and Yimi Garcia all return sometime in June. That's a lot of reinforcements for a team already currently in sole possession of the third Wild Card spot. If even some of them return within the next couple of weeks, watch out.

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