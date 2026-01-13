Exclusive: Mets put a $50 million-per-year offer on the table for Kyle Tucker

The New York Mets are pursuing superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker — and have made a short-term offer worth $50 million per season, sources say. John Mincone first reported the Mets’ offer. The structure of the deal (not just the number) signals how aggressively the Mets are willing to reshape the market.

Tucker, 29 on Saturday, is the consensus top free agent this winter and has drawn interest from numerous teams, with reports linking him to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, among others. Tucker was spotted visiting the Blue Jays’ spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. in early December, as FanSided first reported.

Why the Mets and Kyle Tucker are a good fit

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen sitting in stands during spring training | Newsday LLC/GettyImages

The Mets’ presence in the Tucker sweepstakes is noteworthy and makes sense. First, team owner Steve Cohen has the ability to outspend any team. They have a glaring need for another outfielder and bat after trading Brandon Nimmo and moving on from Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil. They have shown an ability to be disciplined in negotiations this winter, evidenced by the departures of Alonso and Edwin Diaz.

But to land Tucker, or any other high-end free agent, remember the old Andrew Friedman quote: “If you’re always rational about every free agent, you will finish third on every free agent.”

Tucker, meanwhile, is among the best players in baseball. He’s won a Gold Glove in the outfield. He can steal bases, stealing at least 25 bases in three of the last four seasons. He’s coming off a season with the Chicago Cubs in which he hit .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs and 73 RBI despite playing through a small fracture between his ring finger and pinky. And in each of the last five seasons, Tucker has posted at least 4.2 fWAR (he posted 4.9 fWAR from 2021 through 2023).

Tucker would singlehandedly change the narrative surrounding a frustrating offseason in Queens. And by making a short-term offer worth $50 million per season, it underscores that Tucker’s market is starting to heat up.

Why a $50 million offer changes the Kyle Tucker market

Considering the suitors Tucker has already been connected to, such as the Toronto Blue Jays, offering Tucker a $50 million AAV straight up gives the four-time All-Star some options. Tucker was reported to be seeking a $400 million deal at the outset of free agency. He is the most proven bat in this class, and because of it will sign a deal that reflects his trajectory.

Season OPS+ 2022 129 2023 142 2024 179 2025 143

Tucker made the All-Star team in each of the last four seasons, and has rapidly emerged as one of the premiere bats in the sport. As his numbers suggest, Tucker offers the kind of quiet consistency that money rarely buys in this market. He's also just 28 years old, which is why he's seeking a long-term deal.

However, Tucker's age also provides him the option to sign a short-term deal littered with opt-outs (we don't know if the Mets deal would include these) to test free agency again in the near future.

What happens next with Kyle Tucker and how fast this could move

Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game Three | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

Despite the Mets aggressive offer, Tucker has every right to take his time when making a decision. The Mets lost Alonso and Diaz this winter, so they are under pressure from the fanbase to make a big splash. Tucker would certainly qualify as that, but he's under no obligation to make a decision on the Mets timeline.

Essentially, Tucker has two options when it comes to his next contract. He could sign with a team like the Mets and cash in a large payday over the short term, or take a moderate hit on that AAV for a long-term option. That kind of flexibility is something only a few free agents receive. Tucker has more than earned it, despite a tough second half in Chicago.

The mild-mannered Tucker is in no rush. He understands the importance of this payday specifically, and will act accordingly. The stove is heating up, and when Tucker signs, you can expect other free agency dominos to fall as well.