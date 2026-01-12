MLB Rumors: Kyle Tucker's new suitor and another Yankees problem with Cody Bellinger

Alex Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night, which finally got this free-agent market moving. It's unclear which of Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, Bo Bichette or (insert other top free agent here) will sign first, but where they might wind up now that the Cubs have made their big splash.

The question is not easily answered for Tucker and Bellinger, both of whom suddenly seem likely to sign with a new team in 2026. For Tucker, a Cubs return was always a pipe dream, but one that was taken away from him this weekend. Bellinger's flirtation with leaving the Yankees is either your typical Scott Boras magic trick, or a weary sign of what's to come in the Bronx. More on that later.

Kyle Tucker's list of free-agent suitors is complete

While every MLB team could use someone like Tucker on their team, three favorites have emerged, and all three have visited with the corner outfielder in one way or another. The Blue Jays, Dodgers and Mets are all interested in Tucker and could sign him if the wind blows in their favor. Let me explain.

Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are considered THE favorite for Tucker because they are willing to give in to his long-term demands. The same cannot be said for the Dodgers and Mets, two teams that need Tucker for different reasons. As for the Blue Jays, they are set to lose Bo Bichette this winter, and signing Tucker would help fill a void in their lineup. Here is how the two compare statistically.

Player Games WAR OPS+ Kyle Tucker 136 4.6 143 Bo Bichette 139 3.5 129

Bichette projects as a third baseman long term, while Tucker can play either of the corner outfield spots for now and could serve as a DH down the road. Tucker has a gold glove to his name, and is a more consistent bat, so despite Bichette's status as a Canadian folk hero for his World Series performance, it makes more sense for the Jays to throw a little extra money elsewhere.

Mets

Bregman's deal should've been a nudge in a certain direction for David Stearns and Steve Cohen. Unfortunately for them, they might be getting into the Tucker market a little bit late. Tucker is just 28 years old, so a long-term deal shouldn't be out of the equation. But, with a lockout looming and tough financial questions sure to be asked in CBA talks, the Mets may not want to commit more than a short-term, high-AAV deal that the likes of the Dodgers are also interested in offering.

The Mets don't offer Tucker anything to stand out, which is the real problem here. If the Mets could offer Tucker a long-term deal at a greater AAV than the Blue Jays, then perhaps they'd be in the conversation. Heck, even if they could offer a higher AAV on a short-term deal than the Dodgers, then at least they could wait and hope Tucker has some interest. Right now, though, it appears they're dead last in the race for the best free agent available.

Dodgers

The Dodgers aren't afraid of the luxury tax. They are projected to spend around $340 million, and if they sign Tucker that number will surely be even higher. Currently, they're a little under $100 million over the CBT, which is set at $244 million.

Mark Walter doesn't fear Rob Manfred, or any MLB owners calling for a salary cap. He knows he's on the right side of history, which includes the MLBPA, of which Tucker is part of. If the Dodgers sign Manfred, it'll lead to a revolt, but also a possible three-peat for Los Angeles. That feat hasn't been accomplished since the mid-90's New York Yankees.

Franchise World Series Three-Peats New York Yankees 1936-39 New York Yankees 1949-53 Oakland Athletics 1972-74 New York Yankees 1998-2000

Those first two Yankees dynasties won four and five straight World Series, respectively. But you can understand why the Dodgers would sign Tucker, and any other player who could help them achieve such a remarkable feat. Los Angeles is chasing history, and they won't let anyone – even the commissioner and an army of owners – get in their way.

Cody Bellinger's media circus isn't helping the Yankees

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees aren't close on contract talks. Per MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have offered Bellinger a five-year deal worth up to $160 million. That deal does not include deferrals. However, Bellinger's camp (namely Scott Boras) is seeking both more years and a higher average annual value on any deal his client signs. That's a hard sell for the Yankees, and it's why Bob Nightengale reported over the weekend that the team anticipates Bellinger moving on.

The Yankees and free agent Cody Bellinger’s stare-down continues with one month before spring training:

The Yankees have offered a 5-year contract between $155-$160 million without deferrals.

Bellinger is seeking at least a 7-year deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2026

If there's one thing I noticed in the graf above, it's the number of times I had to write 'reported'. Heck, I could've used it even more had I referenced every media outlet the Yankees and Boras have at their disposal, because these two sides are at war. However, using back channels and anonymous sources isn't beneficial for either side, as much as I may personally enjoy watching the downfall of two of MLB's main characters.

Why a media war is bad for the Yankees

The Yankees don't have much of a choice but to sign Bellinger this winter. Unless Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner plan to reverse course and test their financial might against the Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mets, keeping Bellinger and trading for incremental upgrades is their best chance to succeed in 2026.

Of course, losing another star outfielder shouldn't be in the cards. Just last offseason, the Yankees let Juan Soto walk to the Mets on an MLB record $765 million contract. That was understandable, as the Yanks' did pursue Soto and make a competitive bid. The Mets' deal was just a better one. The same cannot be said for Bellinger, who is lacking suitors. Boras' confidence in turning down the reported Yankees offer suggests he believes it'll be available for him later.

While the Yankees have convinced themselves – fair or not – that the starting rotation is a problem moving forward, what they are actually lacking is a deeper lineup. Losing Bellinger, a player who has proven he can thrive at Yankee Stadium and can play three outfield positions plus first base, over semantics is inexcusable.

Why Cody Bellinger shouldn't let Scott Boras talk for him

It's been a hell of a weekend for Scott Boras, whose client Alex Bregman signed a five-year deal with the Cubs on Saturday. Boras takes risks with his top clients, but those risks generally pay off. In Bregman's case, he made the third baseman $215 million in six seasons if you count his one year in Boston. That's just good business.

However, not all clients are the same. Bregman had a robust market before he signed. Unless matters speed up quickly for Bellinger, he'll be deciding between the Yankees and some mystery team Boras invents out of thin air and feeds the media. The Mets, Angels and Dodgers reportedly have some level of interest in Bellinger, but certainly not enough to make an offer.

To this point, Bellinger is on the wrong side of 30. I cannot blame the Yankees for balking at a seven-year deal for an inconsistent outfielder who hasn't made an All-Star team since 2019. Bellinger is an MVP candidate at his best, and borderline unplayable at his worst. Thankfully, he's settled somewhere in the middle. The Yankees want Bellinger on their team, but if Boras doesn't budge, he'll be playing elsewhere in 2026 – and likely on a short-term deal.