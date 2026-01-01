The first MLB Power Rankings of 2026: Who's on top entering the new year?

10. Baltimore Orioles

Biggest offseason move so far: Signing 1B Pete Alonso

Baltimore's offense felt ticketed for a bounce-back season even before adding Taylor Ward and Pete Alonso. There's a ton of talent here, assuming that Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Jordan Westburg and Jackson Holliday all stay healthy and play up to their potentials. But despite several additions, this pitching staff still makes me a bit nervous: How much do you trust Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers, Shane Baz and Zach Eflin to all be healthy and effective at the same time? And was Ryan Helsley really the cure to what ailed this bullpen?

9. Atlanta Braves

MLB: SEP 28 Pirates at Braves | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Biggest offseason move so far: Signing RHP Robert Suarez

Lord help me, I'm willing to get hurt by the Braves again. This lineup is just too good on paper, especially with Drake Baldwin now on board and a full season of Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop. There are question marks in the rotation (health for Spencer Strider, Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach, effectiveness for Hurston Waldrep) and depth concerns in the bullpen despite the addition of Robert Suarez. But if this team can finally avoid the injury bug, why can't they rise to the top of non-Dodgers contenders in the NL?

8. Boston Red Sox

Biggest offseason move so far: Acquiring RHP Sonny Gray and 1B/DH Willson Contreras from the Cardinals

Gray and Contreras are both good players who fill positions of need for Boston, and both were acquired at a price that the organization was comfortably able to pay. But neither are true needle-movers at this point in their careers, and it's hard to avoid the feeling that Craig Breslow still has more to do. The infield is perilously thin, and the offense still feels light on power even if Alex Bregman returns. Add one more starter and one more bat, and we'll really be cooking with gas.

7. Seattle Mariners

American League Championship Series - Toronto Blue Jay v Seattle Mariners - Game Five | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

Biggest offseason move so far: Re-signing 1B Josh Naylor

Seattle has yet to really dive into this offseason, but another big move or two could (and should) be coming sooner or later. The Mariners have among the deepest farm systems in the sport and are reportedly sniffing around infielders like Ketel Marte and Brendan Donovan. Add one more bat to this lineup, and Seattle should finally have the requisite firepower to pair with that star-studded, homegrown rotation. Pitching has never been the problem, and the offense is coming around.

6. Chicago Cubs

Biggest offseason move so far: Signing RHP Phil Maton

Bringing Shota Imanaga back on the qualifying offer is a big help, and Phil Maton and Hunter Harvey are shrewd additions to a bullpen in need of them. But the apparent loss of Kyle Tucker can't be overstated, no matter how badly his year in Chicago ended. This lineup still looks rock solid, but it's missing a true anchor to build everything around, especially if Pete Crow-Armstrong looks more like he did in the second half than the first. It would be shocking if the Cubs didn't swing a trade for or throw some money at a big-name starting pitcher; get that done, and we can start talking pennant.