Future MLB All-Star Game locations for 2026 and beyond

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be held at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. This is objectively a great venue to host the Midsummer Classic. Not only is it one of the nicer ballparks in the sport with lots to do in and around the stadium, but the fans are passionate and, considering how this season has gone, need something to celebrate.

While the 2025 All-Star Game should be a blast, MLB fans, understandably, are also looking ahead toward the future regarding where the big event will be held. While we know the answer for 2026, where the game will be held beyond that remains a mystery.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Where is the 2026 MLB All-Star Game?

Braves fans are thrilled to have the All-Star Game in Atlanta this season, but they won't be as happy to know that the 2026 MLB All-Star Game will be held at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta's NL East rivals. Ronald Acuña Jr.'s introduction next week will be a lot nicer than the one he'll receive in 2026 as an All-Star.

Braves fans might not like it, but this is another great spot for the All-Star Game. Similar to Truist Park, Citizens Bank Park is an awesome environment for big games, as we've seen in recent years in October, and the fans are as diehard as any in sports. Notably, 2026 will be the 250th anniversary of American Independence, so it's only right for the Midsummer Classic to be held in Philadelphia.

Future MLB All-Star Game locations predictions for 2027, 2028 and more

As mentioned above, while we know the 2026 location, nothing has been released regarding future locations. With that in mind, here are predictions for All-Star Game hosts up to the 2030 season.

Year Ballpark Team 2027 Fenway Park Boston Red Sox 2028 Oriole Park at Camden Yards Baltimore Orioles 2029 TBD Athletics 2030 Wrigley Field Chicago Cubs

Obviously, these are nothing but guesses, but it'd make a lot of sense for MLB to hold the All-Star Game in these four locations from 2027 through 2030.

Leading the list is Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. Arguably MLB's most iconic venue, Fenway Park hasn't hosted an All-Star Game since 1999. It goes without saying that Fenway Park is due for another All-Star Game. Who doesn't want to see players launch baseballs over the Green Monster in the Home Run Derby?

In 2028, I have the Midsummer Classic moving to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles. This might be the sport's most universally-liked stadium, and yet, it hasn't hosted an All-Star Game since 1993 - over 30 years ago. Camden Yards is due, and would be a great place to host an All-Star Game.

My 2029 pick might be the most controversial, as I have the Athletics playing host. We don't know the name of their new stadium, but if all goes according to plan, the team will be settled in Las Vegas in the 2028 season. Giving them a year to get fully acclimated and then hosting the All-Star Game the following year in MLB's newest stadium would make a lot of sense. John Fisher doesn't deserve nice things, but this would still be fun.

Rounding out the list, I have the All-Star Game coming to Wrigley Field. If Fenway Park isn't MLB's most iconic venue, that's because Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, is. Shockingly, Wrigley Field hasn't had an All-Star Game since 1990. What better way to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of the last time Wrigley Field hosted the event than playing the game in Chicago?