George Springer can't hide his shameful playoff legacy from the Dodgers

George Springer's career revival is well-documented, as the Blue Jays slugger had his Kirk Gibson moment in Game 7 of the ALCS. Springer's home run sent an entire country into a frenzy, as he gave the Blue Jays a late lead they wouldn't relinquish over the Seattle Mariners. Now, Springer finds himself in a familiar position – somewhat beleaguered by injury, but in a prime spot to do damage against a dominant Dodgers pitching staff.

I say familiar because Springer has been here before. He won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. That team, as most readers know by now, won the Fall Classic in part thanks to an illegal sign-stealing system which included relaying their opponents' pitches through video replay and a trash can. Springer and his Astros teammates weren't penalized for their actions because they were willing to speak with MLB investigators. Instead, those in charge took the hit, including AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow, who are also no longer with the organization.

That isn't to suggest Springer hasn't paid the price in some way, shape or form. He's routinely booed at just about any ballpark that isn't Rogers' Centre. His legacy is forever tarnished in the eyes of some fans and pundits, as well. That's all deserved, and is what happens when a competitor tempts fate via illegal means. Just ask the 1919 Chicago White Sox (you can't, they're long gone), Pete Rose (also passed away) and any star from the 1990's and beyond who used performance-enhancing drugs. There are some rules in sports that aren't worth breaking. Springer has found that out the hard way, even if he wasn't literally punished as a result.

No one has forgiven Springer and the Astros, not even his counterparts

Springer's dabbling in sign stealing is sure to come up once again on Friday and beyond, as his Blue Jays face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. For those who need a brief history lesson, it was the Dodgers his Astros cheated against to win the 2017 World Series. Dodgers players (and certainly fans) have not forgotten. He will be greeted accordingly at Chavez Ravine.

When asked about the scandal directly in the years since, Springer has taken some responsibility for his actions, admitting that "we were all responsible," rather than just those who were punished. That's more than most Astros have said, to his benefit, but it won't make much of a difference. Here are just some comments from around baseball related to Houston's apology, or lack thereof.

"I thought the apologies were whatever. I thought Jim Crane's was weak. I thought Manfred's punishment was weak, giving 'em immunity. I mean, these guys were cheating for three years. I think what people don't realize is Altuve stole an MVP from [Aaron] Judge in '17. Everyone knows they stole the ring from us," former Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger said.

"There's no sincerity. There's no genuineness when it comes to it. I know that if I messed up big in that way, I'd be the first one to let you know just how big of a mess-up it was. It's hard to believe. It really is. It's sad," Kris Bryant added at the time.

Those aren't exactly ringing endorsements of Springer or his former teammates, and there's little he can say now, eight years later, to right his wrongs.

George Springer will have to embrace his role as villain

In the ALCS against the Mariners, Springer was hit with a pitch in Seattle. Mariners fans at T-Mobile Park cheered as Springer rose to his feet, clearly injured. Blue Jays manager John Schneider defended Springer from the noise postgame, calling the reaction from Mariners fans inexcusable. Context is everything, though, and it's important to remember the Mariners and Astros play in the same division. For better or worse, Seattle fans are very familiar with Springer's career – especially the bad parts.

Springer is likely to face similar vitriol at Dodger Stadium. Yes, his career has taken a turn since the sign-stealing scandal, as he's spent the last six years in Toronto and revived his career in his late-30's. None of it matters to these fans.

For the Blue Jays to upset the Dodgers starting on Friday, Springer will have to embrace his best playoff tendencies (legally this time, of course). It's easy to forget he's one of the best postseason performers the Blue Jays have on their roster, with 23 home runs in just under 80 career playoff games. Against the Dodgers specifically in the postseason, Springer has hit .379 with five home runs.

Toronto needs that guy to show up, injured or not, or else this could be the revenge narrative Dodgers fans have long been waiting for.