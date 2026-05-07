How the Cubs can win the World Series in 4 MLB trade deadline heists

The Chicago Cubs won their seventh game in a row on Wednesday, improving to 25-12 on the year. They started a bit slowly and have dealt with an absurd amount of pitching injuries, but Chicago is currently tied with the New York Yankees for the second-best record in the majors, and it feels like the Cubs haven't even hit their stride yet, given the injuries they're dealing with.

There are ways for the Cubs to get better, and there's every reason to expect Jed Hoyer to try and do so by the trade deadline. Acquiring any or all of these four pitchers would put the Cubs in clear World Series contention, if not make them favorites to win the whole thing altogether.

RHP Clay Holmes, New York Mets

New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are a mess, but that isn't Clay Holmes' fault, as he's been one of the best starting pitchers in the game. Holmes has a 1.69 ERA, the second-lowest in the National League, in seven starts and 42.2 innings of work. He's allowed two runs or fewer each time he's taken the mound, giving the Mets a chance to win every fifth day.

A pitcher dealing this well would fit on any team, but Holmes makes a ton of sense for the Cubs in particular because of his pitching style. Holmes is a ground ball machine. He ranks in the 93rd percentile with a 57.4 percent ground ball rate per Baseball Savant, and he finished last season in the 94th percentile. The Cubs' infield defense has three Gold Glovers in Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and Alex Bregman, and Michael Busch is an above-average defender, too. There's a chance Holmes would be even better with the Cubs' infield defense behind him.

It's no guarantee that the Mets will be out of contention by the deadline to the point where they'd be comfortable trading Holmes, and even if they did trade him, he wouldn't come cheap. Holmes may be likely to hit free agency this winter, but this is the kind of move teams make when they're all-in. The Cubs should be all-in, given the current state of their rotation.

RHP Jeff Hoffman, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman | William Liang-Imagn Images

I know, I know, Jeff Hoffman has not been good since becoming the Toronto Blue Jays' closer in 2025. He allowed a whopping 15 home runs last regular season and allowed Miguel Rojas to tie Game 7 of the World Series with another long ball. This season, he has a 5.71 ERA and lost his stranglehold on the closer role. As bad as things have been, I believe Hoffman has gotten insanely unlucky, especially this season.

Yes, Hoffman's ERA is sky-high, but he has a 2.82 FIP, suggesting he's been quite unlucky. Adding to this, Hoffman's 37.7 percent strikeout rate is a career-high and ranks in the 98th percentile per Baseball Savant. His 33.3 percent hard-hit rate is the second-lowest mark of his career. Heck, even his 51.3 percent ground ball rate is the highest it's been since 2018. Hoffman is striking out more guys than ever while limiting hard contact and forcing it on the ground, yet his ERA is where it is. I don't expect that to sustain.

The Cubs are dealing with a ton of bullpen injuries, and while Hoffman probably shouldn't earn the closer nod over Daniel Palencia, there's every reason to believe he can record big outs for this team come October, and given his poor performance numbers-wise, the Cubs might be able to get him at a discounted price.

RHP Yennier Cano, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Yennier Cano | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Another bullpen option worth considering from the AL East is Yennier Cano of the Baltimore Orioles. Cano was one of MLB's premier setup men not too long ago and was even an All-Star in 2023. While his 2025 season was nothing short of disastrous, he's back pitching at an elite level so far this season.

The right-hander has a 1.50 ERA in 17 appearances, allowing just six hits and one (!) walk in 12 innings of work. Cano has been throwing a ton of strikes after struggling to do so the past couple of seasons, and has been generating a ton of chases from the opposition as well. What's been most impressive about Cano is his ability to just shut right-handed hitters down. Righties have gone 2-for-29 (.069 BA) with eight strikeouts against Cano this season.

He has several years of additional control, which might make it a hard sell for the O's to let him go, but Baltimore is trending downwards, and the Cubs should be willing to meet a high asking price to acquire a dynamic reliever.

RHP Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It's hard to imagine a better starting pitcher target than Joe Ryan, who becomes an option once again after he avoided a major injury scare a few days ago. As badly as the Cubs could use a reliever, their rotation is in even worse shape. Cade Horton is out for the year, Matthew Boyd just suffered an injury, and who knows when Justin Steele will return? Ryan would not only give them a frontline starter to stabilize things this season, but he's under control through 2027 as well.

This means he'd cost a ton, but he's worth it. Ryan has a 3.72 ERA and a 3.01 FIP in eight starts for the Minnesota Twins this season, allowing two earned runs or fewer in all but two of his outings. Ryan was an All-Star in 2025, and his numbers are on par this season with where they ended up last season.

It takes two to tango, and the Twins have given no indication that they'd be willing to trade Ryan, but if their mindset changes, the Cubs should be willing to give up any prospect necessary to get a deal done. This is yet another kind of move that contending teams try to make.

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