How to watch Clayton Kershaw chase 3,000 strikeouts for free

Clayton Kershaw has done just about everything there is to do for a pitcher at the MLB level. Cy Young Awards, All-Star appearances, World Series ring — you name it, the Los Angeles Dodgers lefty has done it across a career that will have him in Cooperstown before too long. But Kershaw hasn't hung up his spikes just yet, and he still has a bit more history to chase down: On Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox, he'll have the chance to become just the 20th pitcher to record 3,000 career strikeouts.

Kershaw had a shot at breaking the record against the Colorado Rockies last week, but manager Dave Roberts pulled him three strikeouts shy despite being at just 71 pitches for the day. Of course, you can understand why the team would be extra cautious with a player who's had a hard time staying healthy in recent years. And the good news is that now Kershaw has the chance to go for 3,000 at home, in front of a raucous home crowd — and you can watch it for free, no matter where in the country you might be.

How to watch Dodgers vs. White Sox on MLB.tv

MLB makes almost all out-of-market games during the regular season available for streaming through its MLB.tv service. But usually, fans need to pay for a subscription, which costs $149.99 for the year or $29.99 a month. Luckily though, the league will often choose one game to highlight as its free game of the day, making it available even to those who don't subscribe. And on Tuesday, for obvious reasons, that free game of the day just happens to be Dodgers-White Sox.

What does that mean for you, assuming you don't live in either Chicago or L.A.? Just log on to MLB.tv, and click on the Dodgers-White Sox icon in order to start streaming. You'll be able to watch the entire game for free, without having to subscribe or enter any login information. Although it's important to note that blackout restrictions do apply, meaning that those in the Chicago or Los Angeles areas might not be able to stream if it conflicts with local broadcasting rights.

How to watch Dodgers vs. White Sox on MLB Network

If you don't want to bother with MLB.tv, however, you do have one other option. The game will also be broadcast on MLB Network for those with cable subscriptions, and it will also be available to stream online at MLB.com/network. Again, local blackout restrictions do apply, and you'll have to link your pay TV provider in order to stream successfully.

What time does Dodgers vs. White Sox start?

The Dodgers and White Sox are playing a nightcap on Tuesday, with first pitch from Chavez Ravine scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. L.A. comes in having won six of its last seven games, a run that's helped it open up a commanding 7.5-game lead in the NL West. Considering how historically awful the Rockies have been this season, you'd think Kershaw would have no problem getting three more strikeouts; he's eclipsed that mark in each of his last four outings.