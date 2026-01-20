Inside the Phillies furious final hours before losing Bo Bichette to the Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies had their own answer to the Dodgers' Kyle Tucker bonanza, but failed to come through. Bo Bichette was that solution. While far from a perfect fit in Philly, Bichette's meeting with the team went swimmingly, and Dave Dombrowski's team emerged as the favorites to sign the free-agent infielder to a long-term deal.

The Phillies offer reflected just that. They reportedly tried to sign Bichette to a seven-year deal worth over $200 million. Given how their final conversation went with Bichette's representation, the Phillies (wrongly) assumed they had a deal. So, what happened in between those talks and Bichette eventually reversing course and signing with the Mets? Here's a quick breakdown.

Why were the Phillies all-in on Bo Bichette?

The Phillies wanted to avoid running it back with the same disappointing core who failed to make the World Series in 2024 and 2025. However, they're doing just that thanks to Bichette, who turned down their long-term extension in favor of a short-term deal with the rival New York Mets.

Bichette would've put the Phillies over the luxury tax, sure, but he also compared favorably to other third base options – which the 27-year-old likely would've played in Philadelphia – in Alex Bregman or the team's current starter, Alec Bohm. Had Philadelphia signed Bichette, there's a good chance they would've traded Bohm and Nick Castellanos to clear salary.

Player Age Salary OPS+ Bo Bichette 27 $42M 129 Alex Bregman 31 $20M 128 Alec Bohm 29 $10.2M 102

Bichette has a complicated injury history but when he is healthy, he's elite at the dish. In the four seasons in which Bichette has played over 100 games, he has a combined bWAR of 17.9. He's made two All-Star teams and had an OPS over .800 all but one season, which was his injury-shortened 2024 campaign.

Why the Mets felt they needed to sign Bo Bichette

The Mets desperation took over when they lost out on Kyle Tucker to the rival Dodgers. Steve Cohen, David Stearns and Co. have had a difficult offseason, but surely could've handled losing Tucker to the Blue Jays. Heck, that would've made sense, as Toronto offered Tucker something the Mets did not – a long-term home. But, the Dodgers and Mets were on a level playing field, offering Tucker the same short-term payday. Only, Los Angeles offered more, leaving the Mets to do some soul searching.

So, New York gave into its less chivalrous side. Rather than wining and dining Bichette and his agent, or even meeting with them on multiple occasions, the Mets offered the star infielder a contract he couldn't turn down. The $42 million AAV was far greater than the Phillies reported offer. It also includes an opt out after the first season, meaning Bichette can test the market once again next winter should he choose.

New York's front office has two arms. The first is controlled by Stearns, who builds his teams meticulously and with no shortage of perspective. Stearns doesn't want to make a short-term mistake and forfeit long-term flexibility, for example. It's why he doesn't pay closers like Edwin Diaz their true worth, and is just fine letting Pete Alonso walk for an offer the Mets would never consider making.

The other arm is run exclusively by Cohen, who is the richest owner in the sport and runs the show. Cohen is at play any time the Mets sign a Juan Soto or, in this case, Bichette. It's his money, after all, and he'll spend it how he pleases.

How the Phillies responded to Mets signing Bo Bichette

The Phillies were reportedly 'livid' that Bichette signed with the Mets, per beat writer Todd Zolecki. Fellow Phillies beat writer Jim Salisbury said that "it feels like the Lufthansa heist at JFK from Goodfellas.'' Ruben Amaro Jr., a former Phillies executive, called the Mets signing of Bichette "a panic move" and "unreasonable, just to get him."

That was over the weekend. On Monday, Dombrowski spoke to the media and admitted the Phillies were surprised they couldn't land Bichette given how their last meeting went.

"I did think we were going to get a deal done...We were close....It was a gut punch. ...But until you have a signed memo of understanding, you don't have a deal," Dombrowski said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

As Dombrowski noted, the Phillies never thought Bichette's mind was made up, but the two sides had an understanding prior to the Mets stepping in that they were the favorites. Cohen's offer changed everything, and added a new layer to one of baseball's most fascinating rivalries in the process.