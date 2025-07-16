Jacob Misiorowski was inches away from making a mistake Phillies fans wouldn't forget

The MLB All-Star Game is meant to be a fun time littered with exceptional vibes. However, the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans have a bone to pick with the player selection process. More specifically, their gripe is aimed at the Milwaukee Brewers rookie ace Jacob Misiorowski.

Misiorowski replaced Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd on the National League All-Star squad after making just five starts in the Majors. This didn't sit well with the Phillies' clubhouse, with many inside of it adamantly expressing that southpaw Cristopher Sánchez deserved that spot. Well, those outraged Philadelphia players were nearly justified with one swing of the bat.

Jacob Misiorowski's reaction after that ball was caught at the wall 😆



Jacob Misiorowski almost gave Phillies fans Cristopher Sánchez All-Star validation

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Misiorowski checked in. His first matchup was against the Seattle Mariners' Randy Arozarena. With a full count, Miwaukee's ascending right-hander tossed a 100-mile-per-hour fastball over the middle of the plate, which almost cleared the left-center field wall.

Arozarena made great contact with the ball, though it wasn't enough to clear the fence at the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park. He forced Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll to the warning track. Members of the Philly faithful were probably blowing on their television screens, hoping it'd carry the ball into the stands.

All of Philadelphia was collectively praying on Misiorowski's downfall. They wanted to see Arozarena prove them right that Sánchez should've been an NL representative instead. Alas, the spite watch didn't go as planned, and the Brewers hurler escaped unscathed.

Even Misiorowski was relieved Arozarena's blast stayed in the park; the reaction says it all. The hard-throwing hurler had to cover his mouth with his glove, seemingly in disbelief that the hanging four-seamer only resulted in a deep fly out.

Phillies supporters didn't get the Misiorowski comeuppance they were hoping for. It was pretty smooth sailing for him from that point forward in the NL's "swing-off" tiebreaker victory over the AL. He surrendered just one scoreless hit in an inning of work.

While Sánchez didn't get the public recognition Philly believes he deserves this year with an All-Star bid, his team honored holds him in high regard. They agreed to pay him the $50,000 bonus he would've gotten for making it over Misiorowski, a clear sign of respect and good faith.