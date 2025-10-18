John Schneider's parting shot at Mariners fans should serve as a wake-up call

Seattle Mariners fans had the time of their lives this past week, as the ALCS took place at T-Mobile Park. Sure, Games 3 and 4 didn't go Seattle's way, but Game 5 certainly did, thanks to Eugenio Suarez's go-ahead grand slam, and now, after that win, Seattle is just one win away from its first-ever World Series berth. They're as close as they've ever been to punching that elusive Fall Classic ticket.

Considering the stakes, it makes all the sense in the world that Mariners fans have been as into baseball, even with the Seahawks playing well in the NFL, as they have been. I'm not a Mariners fan, but to be honest, it's been really cool to see a fan base that's been starved for a team like this for so long to have something to cheer about finally.

While Mariners fans have been mostly awesome, those who attended Friday's Game 5 painted themselves in a bad light by cheering when Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer got hit on the knee by a Bryan Woo sinker.

The 96 mph pitch hit Springer directly in the kneecap, causing him to immediately fall to the ground writhing in pain. Watching the game live, it sounded like the sound a foul ball makes. It even registered as a 55 mph batted ball off Springer's knee, which goes to show how painful this truly was.

When this baseball came off George Springer's knee, it registered as a batted ball with a 55 MPH exit velocity. (source: telecast)pic.twitter.com/bCe30kz97p — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) October 18, 2025

Despite all of that, Mariners fans actually cheered when he went down. We all know why they cheered - Springer starred on the 2017 Astros team that illegally stole signs and won the World Series - but that can't be an excuse to cheer for a guy who was so injured that he left an ALCS game early.

John Schneider ripped those fans who booed postgame.

John Schneider sent a message Mariners fans should really listen to

“I know this is an awesome atmosphere to play in, and it's really, really cool to play here,” Schneider opened, “but I think the fans that were booing him should take a look in the mirror and understand what kind of player he is and -- I'll stop there, because when a guy gets hit in the knee and is in obvious pain and you have 40,000 people [taunting], not the right thing to do.”

It comes down to human decency, at the end of the day. Mariners fans booing Springer when he steps up to the plate is one thing, and I'd say it should be encouraged. Not only does he have the Astros link, but he's one of the best players on the team that's trying to win the AL Pennant against the Mariners.

Booing Springer when he's already down, as if it's to taunt him, is really hard to get behind.

Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement doubled down on Schneider's stance and couldn't be clearer regarding what he thought of the whole incident.

“It’s [BS],” Clement said. “I don’t know how you boo somebody who’s down on the ground hurt. I’ve had a lot of respect for all the Mariners fans, especially the ones I’ve talked to throughout the series. I think they’ve been awesome, but that was a tough moment. That’s pretty classless.”

Mariners fans' reputation is at stake after booing injured George Springer

Mariners fans have earned the respect of the entire baseball world throughout these playoffs. They've made T-Mobile Park a very hard place to play, which is even more impressive considering the franchise's history of losing.

Their team is full of likable players, and it's hard not to root for fans of a franchise that has stuck with Seattle despite limited success, but booing an injured player is how reputations can change. Northeast fans, in particular, can be very passionate, but might not have the best reputation in the eyes of some because of some unsportsmanlike or indecent decisions.

Booing a healthy Springer is appropriate and encouraged. Booing an injured Springer is classless and impossible to defend. Hopefully, Mariners fans learn from this and don't repeat this incident, risking the reputation of the fan base as a whole.