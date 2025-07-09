Juan Soto just confirmed why MLB fans didn't vote him on the All-Star team

The AL and NL rosters have been finalized, and MLB is in the process of sorting out replacements and putting the finishing touches on who will play in the 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta. And yet, one name remains curiously absent with just days to go until this year's Midsummer Classic: New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto.

After a bumpy start to his season, Soto has turned it on of late, with a .336/.473/.681 slash line since the start of June. His numbers overall would certainly seem to make him worthy of a spot on the National League team, but he was snubbed by both the fan vote and the player ballot, and he wasn't among the league's choices to fill out the final reserve spots. Barring something unforeseen, Soto won't be at Truist Park on July 15.

Which, to be clear, is a shame: Soto has been one of the best outfielders in the league this year, and the game is better when he's playing on its biggest stages. But if he wants to know why he didn't get the support he needed for selection, well, maybe he should look in a mirror. When asked about whether he would've liked to have made the All-Star team, Soto was primarily worried about ... money?

Juan Soto was asked if he would have liked to have made the All-Star team:



"What do you think?" Soto responded to reporters on Tuesday night. "I think it's a lot of money on the table if I make it."

He didn't seem to really be joking about it, either. Despite the fact that, you know, he just signed the richest contract in the history of North American sports only a few months ago.

Money is the last reason anyone should want Juan Soto to make the All-Star Game

Soto's $765 million deal with the Mets is set to pay him some $46,875,000 in base salary this year, and that's before we even get to the $75 million signing bonus on top of it. There is plenty of swag that comes with being an All-Star: In addition to the $800,000 bonus split among the winning roster, each player gets six complimentary tickets for guests, first-class flights for themselves and two guests, first-class hotel accommodations for themselves and two guests, meal and tip allowances for three days and a $1,000 cash stipend. But put in context, should Soto really be sweating the perks?

Maybe Soto is really upset because he feels, rightfully, like he deserves to be there, but he doesn't want to make too much of a fuss about it. But if there's one thing that people don't want to hear from this player at this moment, it's concerns about whether he's being compensated fairly.

Soto earned his Mets deal; he's a preternaturally gifted hitter who bet on himself and stoked a bidding war among the richest teams in the sport, and he's worth what they're willing to pay. Plus, he's certainly had a significant impact on New York's bottom line already this season. He doesn't have to apologize to anyone for what he's making. A little self-awareness couldn't hurt, though, especially if MLB is set on making the All-Star Game a popularity contest.