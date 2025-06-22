Knicks' offseason plan is crystal clear after steering clear of Kevin Durant chaos

The Houston Rockets prevailed just hours before Game 7 of the NBA Finals even began -- and they aren't a part of the series. Their blockbuster acquisition of 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns was a massive, league-altering move. Several teams missed out on one of basketball's greatest all-time scorers, including the New York Knicks, who reportedly withdrew from the sweepstakes.

In life, there are winners and losers. The Rockets stole Durant from Phoenix and the rest of the Association, making them the unquestioned victors in this situation. Consequently, the Knicks (and 28 other franchises, excluding the Suns) are on the wrong side of the ledger, albeit by choice, so what's next? Where does New York go from here, after willingly bypassing the opportunity to trade for Houston's new superstar?

What do the Knicks do after opting out of a chance to get into the Kevin Durant business?

Look no further than the championship matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the group that eliminated the Knicks this postseason, the Indiana Pacers. They perfectly embody why New York's lack of interest in Durant is more logical than shocking. Both squads are built on depth and youth, two facets the Orange and Blue sorely lack, which reared their ugly heads in the playoffs.

Indiana and Oklahoma City each have only two core rotation pieces who are 30 or older and can legitimately go 10-plus deep if needed. Conversely, the Knicks barely had half of a bench this season, and their nucleus is all approaching or in their thirties. New York's combo guard Miles "Deuce" McBride, center Mitchell Robinson and big man Precious Achiuwa were the only exceptions.

Adding Durant, who turns 37 in September, would've not only made New York older but also further depleted their personnel and assets. Unless the Suns wanted Karl-Anthony Towns, a combination of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Robinson was required to make the money work. What's your appetite for that, Knicks fans?

Operating within the confines of two apron teams makes reaching an agreement that satisfies both sides even harder than it already is. New York and Phoenix would've been stuck between a rock and a hard place trying to negotiate. Complicated discussions aren't a reason for the Knicks to avoid Durant, but giving up multiple vital contributors is tough to justify in their position.

At face value, an organization with clear championship aspirations and a veteran-laden roster not wanting to add a top-15 player in the Association sounds questionable. The Knicks fired their most successful coach in decades, Tom Thibodeau, after he guided them to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000. Whether you agree with it or not, they sent a message that the Larry O'Brien Trophy is the expectation.

Yet, renowned NBA insider Marc Stein recently noted how Durant's list of three preferred destinations, one of which was Houston, almost featured a fourth: The Knicks ($). Alas, New York was "ultimately omitted" because they made "[deciding] against pursuing a trade" for him "clear." Crazy, right?

Passing up on Durant is contradictory to New York's controversial decision to dismiss Thibodeau, but it's a reasonable approach. Besides, they must address replacing the latter before taking such a drastic swing. Whoever takes over on the sidelines must be in lockstep with the Knicks' front office, or it could lead to chaos.