Kyle Tucker made every Dodgers hater even angrier at MLB spring training

Kyle Tucker either doesn't get it, or doesn't care. My money is on the latter, as Tucker received a four-year contract worth $240 million to play with the Los Angeles Dodgers this winter. Tucker could've signed with any MLB team – and a number of them were interested, including the Blue Jays and Mets – but he instead chose the only destination that would have the sport up in arms. Tucker can insist all he wants that he simply chose the best deal in front of him, but his aw shucks mentality won't work for long.

What Kyle Tucker said at Dodgers spring training

Tucker was asked about signing with the Dodgers, and the subsequent reaction to that decision. Much like his new teammate Edwin Diaz, Tucker played dumb, suggesting that he was merely filling a need in the outfield for Los Angeles and that it's by no means his fault they've amassed this much talent. On that front, we agree.

"It doesn't bother me, it really doesn't," Tucker said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "I'm sure it would have probably happened in some aspect regardless of where I would have went. But I think with this team, winning the last two years, probably made it bigger."

You think? What players and fans alike will commonly point to when small-market fans complain about a spending disparity in the sport is the randomness of the MLB Playoffs. When that facade goes away, and the team that ignores the CBA in totality wins two straight World Series, it's bound to get loud.

"I just happen to be on the team this front office assembled. I mean, obviously, every team would want to get the best players on their own team, but it doesn't always work out like that. But this team does a pretty good job trying to put the best product out on the field for the fans," Tucker continued.

Dodgers aren't going anywhere, and Kyle Tucker knows it

What makes Tucker's comments so infuriating to those who don't follow the team on a daily basis is that he's correct. The Dodgers are the best team assembled, and they likely will be (at least on paper) for the next few years. Any fan who doesn't want the Dodgers to win the World Series is essentially rooting for the field, rather than just their own team. Perhaps a collection of free agents or trade targets could beat LA in a seven-game series, but even that would be a challenge.

Team Payroll Dodgers $381,597,413 Mets $368,728,064 Yankees $329,569,200 Phillies $311,175,437 Blue Jays $300,250,459

A couple of notes on the above chart: First, the Dodgers only have 38 players on their current roster. They will add two more and could go feature a payroll over $400 million this season. Second, LA's payroll will almost certainly increase at the MLB trade deadline as well, as they're destined to be active.

Most importantly, the Dodgers aren't going anywhere because the MLBPA doesn't want them to. As much as small-market teams have pushed for a salary cap, the only man who might've obliged under pressure has left his post. Tony Clark resigned as MLBPA executive director last week for a litany of disturbing reasons, and he's been replaced by former litigation attorney Bruce Meyer. Meyer is many things, but he is not going to bend to the owners' demands anytime soon. MLBPA is going to war, and the Dodgers spending habits are on the line.

Los Angeles is far from the only team that breaks baseball's rules, but the Dodgers do so in a way that remains perfectly legal. They pay their fines, and continue to take the excitement out of MLB free agency. What makes this time of year – spring training – so great is that every MLB team should believe they have a chance at postseason glory. With the Dodgers playing hardball, that's no longer the case.