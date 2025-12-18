Breaking up the Dodgers dynasty: Where every free agent linked to LA should sign instead

The Los Angeles Dodgers, much to the chagrin of us more principled baseball enthusiasts, are firmly in the mix for many of the offseason's biggest free agents. From past and future MVP candidates, like Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker, to high-level infielders like Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette, dig around enough, and you're sure to find rumors of L.A.'s interest.

Credit to the Dodgers organization for boldly spending when other teams just would not. Their lack of apprehension when it comes to long-term investments, while still maintaining a healthy farm system, allows L.A. to stack talent at a rate the other 29 MLB clubs cannot match. That said, it would sure be nice if these marquee free agents signed literally anywhere else.

RP Pete Fairbanks: Toronto Blue Jays

The Dodgers made their bullpen splash already, signing Edwin Díaz to a three-year, $69 million contract. Still, there's room to upgrade the bullpen, especially if the Dodgers opt to stretch the rotation six deep and start both Emmet Sheehan and Rōki Sasaki. Tanner Scott and Blake Treinen struggled last season; Brusdar Graterol is returning from an injury. Enter Pete Fairbanks?

Despite declining strikeout numbers, Fairbanks profiles as a dependable bullpen anchor and a potentially elite setup man in front of Díaz. He recorded 27 saves for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, posting a 2.83 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

If not L.A., Fairbanks could relocate within the AL East and anchor Toronto's bullpen, bumping Jeff Hoffman to a lower-leverage role and further fleshing out the Blue Jays staff after the Tyler Rogers signing.

OF Harrison Bader: Kansas City Royals

The Adolis García signing appears to dampen the odds of a reunion between Harrison Bader and the Philadelphia Phillies. He was completely electric after the trade deadline last season, but Bader is historically volatile season-to-season.

Even so, he's a potential impact bat in the outfield, which the Dodgers need. Moreover, Bader is an elite centerfield glove and a pest on the base paths. He'd become an immediate fan favorite in Chavez Ravine, with a competitive personality that projects well toward October.

The Dodgers aren't the only team searching for outfield help, however, and the Kansas City Royals need the extra bat far more desperately. The lineup fell off a cliff after Bobby Witt Jr. last season. Bader gives them a bit of pop in the back half of the lineup — not to mention a potential Gold Glove candidate at a premium position. Kansas City needs to spend money somewhere.

3B Alex Bregman: Chicago Cubs

Alex Bregman would obviously "fit" in L.A., even if it requires bumping him (or Max Muncy) to second base. The Dodgers are aggressive enough to bring an unexpected move like this to fruition, especially if Bregman finds his market depreciated. A short-term, high-AAV contract to go win a ring in Hollywood might not sound so bad.

That said, the Red Sox remain a significant player in the Bregman market, while the Diamondbacks, Tigers, Phillies and other so-called sleepers could spice things up. Another reasonable landing spot: the Chicago Cubs, whose need at third base in well documented.

The impending departure of Kyle Tucker will leave the Cubs with holes to fill offensively. Bregman provides a consistent righty bat in the heart of the order and another plus defender in the infield, joining Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner. Jed Hoyer typically limits his expenses in free agency, but losing Tucker ramps up the desperation for a high-profile addition.

SS/2B Bo Bichette: Boston Red Sox

The Dodgers can punt Tommy Edman to centerfield to clear the path to regular second base reps for Bo Bichette, an advantageous position change that would only elevate the value of his bat. This outcome feels more realistic by the day, as dark as it feels. Bichette's elite right-handed bat in the cleanup spot behind Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman? It turns the Dodgers from a juggernaut to something even more fearsome.

There's still a chance that Bichette re-signs in Toronto, although it feels like the Blue Jays may prefer an even bigger fish. Other potential suitors, such as the Yankees, Pirates and Tigers, probably merit your attention as well. But the cleanest fit outside of Toronto or L.A.? Probably Boston, in a post-Bregman world. Marcelo Mayer can set up shop at third base long term, while Kristian Campbell splits time between first base, outfield, and wherever Boston needs him day-to-day.

Bichette's hitting profile translates well to Fenway Park and the Red Sox have a documented need for more right-handed hitting. Only 27, there's a strong case for pursuing Bichette over Bregman. Signing him wouldn't necessarily preclude the Sox from trading for Ketel Marte either; Boston can move Bichette to third base as a new challenge or give him a healthy portion of DH reps.

OF Cody Bellinger: New York Mets

Cody Bellinger is tied to both New York teams, as well as Toronto, Philadelphia and other "sleepers" around MLB. The Dodgers' outfield need is legitimate, but is signing Bellinger for six or seven years the best use of resources on such a loaded roster? I'm not sure that front office really cares. Bellinger is a five-tool contributor and a much better player than Michael Conforto, Kiké Hernández, or whomever else L.A. can deposit in left field.

It doesn't help that Bellinger spent the best years of his career in L.A. and won the World Series with the Dodgers back in 2019. His connection to the town and the organization makes this a very real possibility — one that opposing fans and front offices alike should take seriously.

At the end of the day, however, the Mets are desperate to move the needle after losing Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso. Bellinger fits the profile of a David Stearns target: elite, versatile defense, solid base-running, and plenty of pop to protect Juan Soto in the order.

OF Kyle Tucker: Toronto Blue Jays

Kyle Tucker is the great white whale of the MLB offseason. He'd be the dream outcome for L.A., and just about every other team with a hole in the outfield. It might cost north of $400 million, but Tucker is smack in the middle of his prime at 28, coming off of a "mixed" season in which he hit .266 with an .841 OPS and 143 OPS+.

Tucker's extremely disciplined plate approach would translate anywhere, but potentially batting him second behind Ohtani — with Freeman, Muncy, Smith and Betts in the mix behind them — just becomes unfair. It feels unreasonable for the Dodgers to spend this much money on top of their current payroll, but the Dodgers care less about being 'reasonable' than any other team, thus making them such a dominant organization.

That said, it'd be a lot more fun for baseball as a whole if Tucker joins the reigning AL champs in Toronto. The Blue Jays still have the clearest path to challenging L.A. out of the American League. That lineup features precious few holes and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is at the beginning of his prime. Age-wise, skill-wise, position-wise, Tucker fits what the Blue Jays are cooking up. Hopefully GM Ross Atkins can finally land the plane on a prized, market-setting superstar.